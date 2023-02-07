Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Nuggets Starting Lineup Will Likely Feature MVP Frontrunner

Jan 31, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets are currently the best team in the West, and a huge reason behind it is Nikola Jokic. The 2x MVP has been on fire, yet again, and is making a strong case for winning MVP 3 times in a row. If he manages to do so, he’ll become only the fourth player in NBA History to do so. The only three other players in the NBA who have achieved this feat are Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Larry Bird.

More than halfway into the season, Jokic seems like the clear candidate to take home the honors. He’s been #1 consistently on the MVP ladder. He’s been averaging 25 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game while leading his team to a 37-17 record.

As the Nuggets prepare to host the Timberwolves, the fans wonder whether Nikola Jokic will suit up.

Nikola Jokic might play tonight

Nikola Jokic missed the previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After missing the last game it’s highly unlikely that Jokic won’t miss a second game in a row, and will play tonight when the game comes to Denver. It’ll be a good boost for the Nuggets, who faltered without Jokic and Murray in the previous contest.

With Jokic hopefully back, the Nuggets starting lineup is expected to look like this:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic

Jokic stats for the last five games:

Nikola Jokic has been the MVP frontrunner and he sure has been playing like one. Over the course of the last five games, he’s maintained his performance and is averaging 22.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 12 assists.

If Jokic keeps playing the way he has, the Nuggets will continue to dominate in the West. However, the main question is about how far the team can go in the playoffs, when the stakes get higher and the rest of the people step up their game as well.

