2 Years After Talking About His ‘Addiction’, Chris Paul Shares His Post-parade Plans If He Wins a Championship with Stephen Curry’s Warriors

A Point Guard in the purest sense, Chris Paul is known for his passing ability and mid-range jumpers. He has the ability to take over a game when needed, and his presence on the floor, being the experienced campaigner he is, has always elevated his team’s performance. However, one gaping hole in Paul’s stellar career has been a lack of NBA championships and the propensity to fumble closeout games. He has been around for 18 seasons now and is entering the dusk of his career. In a recent conversation with Rich Roll, CP3 revealed his plans if he finally does win that elusive ring.

Advertisement

Chris Paul has come close to winning a championship with multiple teams but hasn’t gotten over the hump yet. After getting his first taste of the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns in 2021, he revealed that it has become an ‘addiction’ for him. The Suns lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in a six-game series in the 2021 Finals. But Paul is hoping to get there again before he hangs up his boots.

Chris Paul talks about his plans after winning a ring

Chris Paul recently appeared on ‘The Rich Roll Podcast to talk about his lifestyle, career, and new memoir. During the conversation, the point guard mentioned his friend – DeAndre Jordan, winning a ring and his happiness to see his brother succeed. Paul then gave an insight into his plans if he were to ever win a Championship. Here is what he said:

Advertisement

“I was emotional and so happy for him[Jordan] that he won. He was talking about always wondering how it would feel like. I had actually had those thoughts before. What I’d feel like when that does happen? And I know I am going to be so excited and happy for my family. But that next day, or even after the parade, just knowing me, I am going to be at the gym at 6-7 in the morning.”

The remarks made by Paul speak volumes about his work ethic and the hard work it takes to win a Championship. He believes in zero days off and after 18 long seasons, is still trying to better himself. The Point God knows winning an NBA championship is a marathon. So many superstars in the league haven’t achieved that piece of silverware despite having illustrious careers.

Paul’s signing with the Golden State Warriors

In a shocking turn of events, Chris Paul was traded to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole and draft compensations this summer. After being sent to the Washington Wizards in the Bradley Beal trade, CP was rumored to be associated with many teams. However, he eventually signed with Steph Curry and the Dubs.

With questions around the team’s lack of size in the 2023 Playoffs, this was not the trade Warriors fans were expecting. Not to mention the fit alongside Steph Curry. That being said, Chris Paul is a true professional and can adapt to situations. This might be his best chance to win a ring too. It also allows the Warriors franchise to contend for a championship in Curry’s prime.