“Klay Thompson has been embarrassing me in these scrimmages man!”: Juan Toscano-Anderson talks about the Warriors’ star’s progression and status

Warriors’ star Klay Thompson has been a great presence in practices, and Juan Toscano-Anderson feels the Splash brother is ready

It has been 923 days since the world last saw Klay Thompson on a basketball court. This wait has been long and painful for all of us Dubs loyals, not to mention the toll it would have taken on Klay. However, he’s very close to making his return back to the floor and suiting up for the Dubs.

He completed his final stint of practices with the Santa Cruz Warriors, and now is busily scrimmaging with the Warriors before he makes his return. Klay was initially lined up for a December 20th/23rd return, but his conditioning is not up to the mark yet. Now, he is proposed to return somewhere in early January.

Also Read: “Kevin Durant is the only player I couldn’t beat in Brooklyn!” Former Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie gives his flowers to the current top scorer of the league

After his recent scrimmage with the team, Juan Toscano-Anderson had a few words about the same and Klay.

Juan Toscano-Anderson feels Klay Thompson ’embarrassed’ him

The Warriors played the Kings on Monday, and have a 2-day gap before they face the Grizzlies on Thursday. Dubs and the Grizzlies haven’t had the best history as of late, and the Warriors would like to change that. While practicing and scrimmaging for the preparation, Klay joined the team.

After the scrimmages, JTA spoke about how it was like to practice with Klay and his progress.

“Klay is like that, he is one of those dudes,” Toscano-Anderson said. “We scrimmaged like two weeks ago, and I was guarding Klay, and internally I was kind of embarrassed because he was scoring on me, I was like ‘man this dude just came off being injured for over a year and he’s competing,’ so that just goes to say, he looks like he hasn’t lost a step, explosive, shooting the ball, a 6’7, 6’8 guy who is strong so I’m really excited to see him back out there, both as a fan and as a teammate.”

Juan Toscano Anderson had some insight into how Klay Thompson is progressing…says he scrimmaged against him and kept getting beat: “I was kinda embarrassed.” #Warriors — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) December 22, 2021

Also Read: “Zendaya, care to join Klay Thompson and me on a date?”: Warriors star Jordan Poole hilariously shoots his shot with Spider-Man: No Way Home actor

Well, not only JTA, but the entire team, and the fanbase can’t wait for Klay to return. It would be an incredible sight to see #11 back on the floor, letting those shots fly.