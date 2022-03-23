“Michael Jordan really hit a leaning windmill and then dropped 54 points”: Magic Johnson’s charity game saw the Bulls legend show up and show out

Michael Jordan dropped 54 points during a Magic Johnson charity game while throwing down an impressive leaning windmill.

Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson weren’t exactly the best of friends when MJ (the Chicago Bulls one) entered the league. Jordan stated during an interview in 1992 that he was envious of the way Magic entered the league. The flare, the hype, the first overall pick, the city of Los Angeles, all coming together perfectly for him.

Michael Jordan on the other hand, wasn’t picked 1st overall and while there was hype surrounding his arrival in the league, he was drafted to a team that was most famous for doing cocaine, rather than being a good basketball team.

However, as time went on, the two would go on to make amends with one another around MJ’s 3rd season in the league.

“He invited me out to play in his summer charity game. We ironed out our differences in private in the locker room and we began a relationship,” said former Tar Heel.

Michael Jordan goes off at Magic Johnson’s charity game.

Defense is something that should rarely be played at a charity and this most certainly was the case during Magic’s 1988 charity game. Michael Jordan was in attendance and he took full advantage of the lackluster defense, dropping 54 points.

“I ain’t guarding nobody,” said 1987 DPOY, Michael Cooper, and he followed through on this as the final score between both squads was a whopping 203-202, with Clyde Drexler hitting the game winner for his squad.

Amidst all of this, Michael Jordan had the entire stadium in awe with a spectacular dunk that saw him leaning in the air, into a windmill, all while palming the ball, as usual. While this may pale in comparison to some of the other dunks that have been showcased over the years, the way that his body looked while in the air was simply mesmerizing.