Jamie Foxx Revealed Kevin Durant Once Hilariously Couldn’t Stop Praying After Seeing Magic Show

Jamie Foxx once hosted the entire Olympic US Basketball team during a house party and it was amazing

The US Olympic Basketball team may have some blips from time to time. But evidently, they are unequivocally the most prestigious country of all time, in the sport.

There have been a lot of changes when it comes to the exact personnel who join the team over the years. But, one thing has almost always stayed constant- that the United States take home the gold.

But, despite it becoming almost a prerequisite for the US to win everything, they still know how to celebrate. And apparently, so does actor Jamie Foxx. And fortunately, there was an instance where these two factors came together to create one hilarious story.

Jamie Foxx reveals how Kevin Durant freaked out at magic, and much more at his house party

Jamie Fixx really is a treasure.

His acting sure can be iffy at times, however, as a person, he’s as funny and energetic as they come. And apparently that applies to his house parties as well, something team USA apparently visited on a few occasions.

Take a gander at him talk all about it, below.

Kevin Durant’s reaction to the magic sounds so priceless, we’d be ready to shell out a massive amount, just to see it in person. And of course, Kyrie Irving’s reaction to the singing as well.

Alas, that just can’t be done. But, perhaps at the next house party, someone can record all this chaos as it goes down.

Of course, we’d be willing to pay good money to make sure that happens.

Is the World finally catching up to Team USA?

When the USA basketball team competed in the most recent Olympics, things got scary for a little bit.

There were times that they lost to countries that many felt they should have been able to beat in their sleep. However, of course, they won the whole thing in the end.

So, is there reason to worry? Or was that just a little blip that should be ignored?

Well frankly, of course, the world is catching up. However, it isn’t happening nearly as quickly as many fear.

It’s likely fair to say that the States still have about 5-7 more years of uncontested dominance before they really start to look like they’re in trouble.

But then again, with talents such as Victor Wembanyama, Jonathan Kuminga, and so many other international players coming out of the gate, who knows if that window closes a lot sooner than expected?

