2 Years Before ‘Pleading’ Celtics to Keep $163,000,300 Star, Draymond Green Went Toe-to-Toe Against Jayson Tatum in Commercial for $16 Billion Company

Despite the mutual fondness and respect between Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green, these two NBA stars don’t shy away from competing against each other, whether it’s on the court or off it. In fact, there was a memorable instance when they went head-to-head in a commercial for a $16 billion company, Subway. Two years later, this friendly competition would reveal Draymond Green’s unwavering belief in the abilities of the star with a five-year $163,000,300 contract with the Boston Celtics. He pleaded Celtics to keep their core intact with Tatum at the center while drawing references to Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Advertisement

Draymond Green and Jayson Tatum have been fierce competitors, but they also share a mutual respect and fondness for each other. Beyond their battles on the court, they have shown admiration for each other’s skills and accomplishments, creating an intriguing dynamic in their relationship.

The Subway Commercial Clash Between Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green

The commercial, shot in 2021, featured both Tatum and Green endorsing Subway and showcasing their favorite Subway subs. Tatum, with his smooth style and charm, proudly displayed his Subway sub and boasted about its unique benefits, claiming that it could help anyone hit shots from anywhere. His confidence was palpable as he playfully dismissed other subs, suggesting they were inferior to his Subway creation.

Advertisement







However, Tatum’s monologue was abruptly interrupted by none other than Draymond Green, who confidently interjected with his own Subway sub endorsement. Green proudly proclaimed that his sub featured steak, setting it apart from Tatum’s turkey creation. This unexpected twist in the commercial left Tatum momentarily puzzled, but it quickly ignited a playful banter between the two NBA stars.

In a lighthearted exchange, Tatum and Green went back and forth, listing the delicious features of their respective Subway subs. Each tried to outdo the other, highlighting the mouthwatering ingredients that made their subs irresistible. The friendly competition escalated until Tatum settled the debate with a final statement that left no room for further discussion:

“My sub has bacon.”

Draymond Green’s Plea

Fast forward to 2023, and Draymond Green finds himself at the center of a different kind of discussion involving Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. In a recent article, Green’s concerns about the Celtics’ future were brought to light. Despite being fierce competitors on the court, Green has shown a genuine fondness for Tatum and has now come forward to advocate for keeping the Celtics’ core intact. He said:

Advertisement

“I’d personally do all I can to keep it together. When you find some guys you can get there with, then you have to find pieces that can get it done. You don’t figure it out by abandoning everything that you’ve had.”

Green’s statement urging the Celtics to trust their core echoes his unwavering belief in Tatum’s abilities, showcasing the faith he has in the young star’s potential. Drawing comparisons to basketball legends Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Green reminds everyone that even these icons didn’t win championships until their 8th or 9th year in the league. Green highlights the strong partnership between Tatum and Jaylen Brown, emphasizing the success they have achieved as a duo in recent years.

The Celtics’ draft choices of Brown in 2016 and Tatum in 2017 have proven to be invaluable, leading the team to consistent playoff appearances and deep postseason runs. Despite the Celtics’ Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Heat and the subsequent trade rumors surrounding Brown, Green firmly believes that breaking up the core is not the solution. Instead, he advocates for the Celtics to focus on improving their role players and providing better support to Tatum and Brown.