Admitting To Trash Talking NBA Players’ Dead Siblings, Draymond Green Reveals His On Court Actions Affected His Mother

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) blows a kiss towards the crowd before the start of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Trash-talking has always been a part of the NBA. It adds fuel to rivalries, makes games intense, and often creates iconic moments. But sometimes, the words go too far. And what’s said on the court doesn’t always stay there. That’s something Draymond Green knows all too well.

Advertisement

The Warriors veteran has built his identity on being one of the league’s most outspoken and fiery players. He’s loud, physical, and he doesn’t back down. But that same fire that has fueled his success has also led to moments he now regrets.

During a recent appearance on The Pivot Podcast, he admitted that in the heat of competition, he once crossed a line he wishes he hadn’t. Without taking any names, he said that he once mentioned a player’s deceased sibling while talking trash to him on court.

Green said that he draws a line at wives and kids, never bringing them up, no matter the battle. He made the mistake of stepping into another deeply personal area, something he now sees differently. Green has a lot of intense moments during games, probably more frequently than any other player. He plays the game with a lot of passion and is always willing to do anything for his team.

His mother, who might be his biggest supporter, often faces the consequences of his actions. “It started affecting. My mom don’t watch games anymore. She’d check the box score. It brings her anxiety,” Green said. She often urges the four-time NBA Champion to “be done” with the game. She believes he has done everything he set out to do.

But Green knows that he still has something to offer and wants to continue playing. His actions also affect his wife. The internet trolls have forced her to turn off her comments on social media. But a few past instances are still fresh in Green’s memory. “People tell her, ‘I know you getting beat at home,’ All that stuff…And I saw the weight that it was putting on her,” he said.

Green takes pride in the fact that he is the provider for his family. At the same time, he is also their protector. However, because people don’t know where to draw the line between their franchise or player and personal life, it all gets worse. Their failure in understanding that he is an athlete, butting heads with other athletes, in the heat of a moment, has nothing to do with them, has filled Green with regret.

The NBA has long embraced trash talk as part of the game. But Green’s admission shows that even those who thrive in that space have lines they wish they hadn’t crossed. And sometimes, the aftermath goes beyond the scoreboard; it follows them home.