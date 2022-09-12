$20 million rapper reveals how Michael Jordan imparted some wise poker wisdom

Apart from being a basketball GOAT, we have heard numerous stories of Michael Jordan being absolutely in love with poker.

There is no denying that Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest basketball player ever lived. The Chicago Bulls leader revolutionized the NBA and is still one of the most influential personalities in the sporting world.

Being one of the most fierce competitors helped MJ rack up a stacked resume. Over the span of Mike’s 15-year illustrious career, he won every silverware possible. “His Airness” has a ridiculously long list of achievements – 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 10 scoring titles, 5 MVPs, 6 championships, 6 Finals MVPs, and holds approximately 200 franchise records.

With basketball being relatively easy for Michael, he would often look into other hobbies and display his competitiveness in activities such as golf or even gambling.

One of Jordan’s favorite pastimes was playing poker. We’ve heard several anecdotes of “His Airness” and his addiction to the same. Rapper Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. also spoke about an interaction with the GOAT that demonstrates the Bulls legend’s love for poker.

“Michael Jordan and I often talk about our poker strategies”: Rapper Tip

Clifford, who is popularly known by his stage name Tip, made an appearance on Complex’s “Sneaker Shopping”. While talking about some famous Air Jordans, host Joe La Puma asked T.I. about his interaction with the Hall-Of-Famer. Harris Jr. revealed how he found Mike to be “cool as hell”, and further spoke about their mutual love for poker.

“MJ is cool as hell. He’s a cool cat, man,” said Tip. “We often talk about our poker strategies. We always impart some kind of knowledge and wisdom before we part ways. I appreciate that.”

The Atlanta-based artist concluded by stating that he was planning on having a poker session with MJ and even Charles Oakley.

“Him, and Oak [Charles Oakley] we all been planning on sitting down together [to play poker].”

As hypothetical as it sounds, we would surely love to see a hand or two of poker clash take place between these three distinguished celebrities.

