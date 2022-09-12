In a 32-month span, Michael Jordan once won 3 titles, and 2 MVPs without missing a single game!

Michael Jordan’s resilience is often overlooked. In less than three years, he won 3 titles, and 2 MVPs, and didn’t miss a single NBA game!

Yes, you read that correctly, MJ won three titles in less than 3 years. Is that even possible? Well, it is if you include only the start and end dates of seasons.

Not to mention, Michael did this after coming back from his retirement. Jordan was out for a year and a half. No basketball during that time and he still came back to dominate.

The competition had improved over time and Jordan would go on to face one of the best teams to NEVER the championship, the Utah Jazz.

The late 90s also meant fresh talent had been unearthed. The likes of Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and Allen Iverson were all ready to vie for the title. Jordan’s second threepeat was by no means easy.

And yet, this man put up numbers and won in spectacular fashion. In fact, he did so many things during those three seasons that we decided to write this story about him.

Michael Jordan’s 1995-98 stint was nothing short of glorious!

For players to come back and return as MJ did is just the stuff of dreams. Feats like this are what make him the undisputed greatest of all time.

Retired and being out of action for over a year and a half, and to come back in such dominating fashion speaks volumes about his profile as a player. He was so dominant that the multitude of changes in the NBA didn’t faze him even the slightest.

What’s more, he was nothing short of supernatural in the span. 3 All-Defensive teams, 3 scoring titles, and he didn’t miss a single game that season! 82/82 for three seasons straight. Iron man.

The sheer absurdity of MJ’s greatness can sometimes be straight-up revolting. It fills you up with disbelief. How can a single player be this dominant? The truth is, he was.

There is simply no comparison and we don’t think any player like him will emerge for a while. Not to this extent at least!

