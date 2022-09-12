Basketball

In a 32-month span, Michael Jordan once won 3 titles, and 2 MVPs without missing a single game!

Michael Jordan's resilience is often overlooked. In less than three years, he won 3 titles, and 2 MVPs, and didn't miss a single NBA game! 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"Russell Westbrook is very open to a trade": ESPN analyst claims Lakers star still unsettled in LA
Next Article
"Truly Deserving": Shikhar Dhawan congratulates Sri Lanka and calls them the deserving champions of Asia Cup 2022
NBA Latest Post
Michael Jordan's resilience is often overlooked. In less than three years, he won 3 titles, and 2 MVPs, and didn't miss a single NBA game! 
In a 32-month span, Michael Jordan once won 3 titles, and 2 MVPs without missing a single game!

Michael Jordan’s resilience is often overlooked. In less than three years, he won 3 titles,…