Michael Jordan, despite being underpaid for 12 years, spent $1 million for victims of 9/11

Michael Jordan selflessly donated $1 million to a relief effort for the victims of the infamous 9/11 attacks.

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest athletes we’ve ever witnessed. Being one of the major reasons why the NBA is a successful association at a global level, the former Chicago Bulls legend is considered a basketball god to many enthusiasts from around the globe. Judging his impressive highlight mixtape and the overly-stacked resume he possesses, it is no surprise as to why Mike is the consensus GOAT.

Playing in the league for nearly 15 years, “His Airness” was able to rack up one of the most illustrious resumes in history. Regarded as one of the most accomplished superstars in history, Jordan’s trophy cabinet included 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 10 scoring titles, 1 DPOY, 5 MVPs, 6 championships, and 6 Finals MVPs, among a long list of other accolades.

Now, apart from being one of the best sporting individuals we’ve been graced with, Mike is also a smart businessman, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, and even a philanthropist.

Air Jordan has displayed this philanthropist side of him in several instances. One of his most selfless gestures was donating his entire salary from the 2001-02 season to a relief effort for the 9/11 attack’s victims.

“This fund is one of several wonderful efforts that will benefit the victims of the September 11th attacks”: Michael Jordan

MJ was one of the many celebrities who decided to be generous enough to lend a hand to the victims of the infamous September 11th, 2001 attacks.

The then-Wizards guard decided to donate his entire paycheck from his 14th professional campaign.

Of the $1 million amount, Jordan decided to leave $100,000 to help the children who lost their parents during the horrific attacks.

The remaining $900,000, Michael selflessly gave to a relief effort.

“Obviously our country has changed forever, but nothing has changed more than the lives of the families of the victims of this tragedy,” Jordan said. “This fund is one of several wonderful efforts that will benefit the victims of the September 11th attacks.”

Oh the 21st anniversary of the attacks on 9/11/01, we remember all of the victims & when Michael Jordan donated his entire 2001-02 player salary to a relief effort for the tragedy. R.I.P. to all ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/3e2aXSLQLi — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) September 11, 2022

Despite being massively underpaid from his NBA contracts, the 6-foot-6 guard went ahead to forego an entire year’s salary for a noble cause.

