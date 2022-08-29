Kobe Bryant lost by $13,000 to $25 million gambling star in an ego-fueled champagne feud

Kobe Bryant is renowned to us basketball fans as one heck of a competitor.

“Mamba Mentality”, as preached by Kobe Bryant, became common parlance to a generation of basketball fans. Kobe’s work ethic and drive to push himself into the highest echelons of basketball greatness were evident for everyone to see.

The results of Kobe’s perseverance also shine bright. 5 championships, two retired jerseys, and a whole generation chucking shots up to “Kobe” would be beyond expectations for anyone.

Stories of Kobe’s competitive spirit rivaled the tales of his idol, Michael Jordan, in ferocity. Bryant was one of the toughest tacks to deal with as a teammate or an opponent.

The Black Mamba became synonymous with Los Angeles. The bright lights and Hollywood spirit also embraced Kobe with Bryant even winning an Oscar post-retirement.

Even at parties or ceremonies, however, Bryant displayed his competitive spirit and stood out. An instance involving Poker star and magician Antonio Esfandiari, a man worth $25 million, tells a tale of Kobe’s nose for competition even outside the hardwood.

How did Esfandiari and Kobe rub off against each other at a private event?

Blush Boutique Nightclub was set to launch in Las Vegas in 2007. The highly anticipated event threw out a guest list that included Kobe and Esfandiari.

Esfandiari, a two-time World Poker Tour champ, is also someone used to winning – just like Bryant. A competition broke out between the two stars at the Nightclub’s launch party and involved wine.

Not just some wine, mind you. Cristal, a brand once associated with Russian nobility, was the headliner of the competition between the two stars.

The two got into a competition of who ordered more Cristal to their respective tables. Kobe ordered 15 bottles to his table to generate a bill of $21,000. And if that wasn’t enough, the Poker star went one further and ordered 26 bottles while also adding a tip of $6,000 to take the bill to $34,731.

A combined sum of upwards of $50,000 dollars and 41 bottles of wine went into the war. Esfandiari clearly thumped Kobe in the contest.

While Blush shut down a few years later, it shall forever be immortalized as the location of this war of wine.

Here’s hoping there is a Kobe biopic or documentary that gets a snap of this action in it.

