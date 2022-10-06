$200 Million Kevin Durant Has a Guaranteed $50 Million Kicking in Courtesy of Nike Once He Retires!

Kevin Durant, with his combination of skill and superstardom, has made quite a financial empire for himself.

KD has been the beneficiary of his own excellent play over the last decade or so. The Slim Reaper is one of the most popular and marketable athletes in the league and has a slew of big-money endorsements his way.

The Nets star is set to feature in his 15th season with the 15th edition of his signature shoe with Nike. That deal alone ensures that KD earns $280 million over a ten-year span – much more than what many players earn across their careers.

Also read: Kevin Durant was asked the weirdest question by a suspicious reporter, gives the most brilliant answer imaginable

With players like New Balance and Puma aggressively targetting superstars, endorsement deals are getting crazier by the day. Nike, Adidas, and Jordan brand have a tougher time controlling the market.

Kevin Durant and Nike have had a long-lasting partnership. While no deal is safe today, there might just be an incentive that ensures KD won’t pass on Nike…

What is the huge incentive Nike promises Kevin Durant that seems tough to match?

Kevin Durant, now 34, is entering his 15th season. While his Achilles Tendon injury might be in the past, KD isn’t getting any younger or healthier, regardless.

With his current contract which goes till 2024 arguably the last mega payday in his career, an incentive to kick off retirement would go a long way to pleasing the star, it appears.

KD is doing $50M/year on endorsements. His original deal with Nike was for 10 years at $280M and w/ a $50M retirement package. The royalties from his signature KD shoe is enough to set his family up for generations. pic.twitter.com/EBnkAhy23p — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) March 3, 2022

And that is exactly what Nike has done. The sportswear giant has a $50 million kicker in their deal with KD which is guaranteed to the star upon his retirement from the league.

No ordinary superstar can demand that sort of money as a retirement kicker. Nike believed and invested in KD early and seems to have reaped the rewards for the same.

Have there been any other notable retirement clauses in the NBA?

One famous retirement clause does come to mind – Allen Iverson‘s deal with Reebok.

However, The Answer’s retirement clause comes with a caveat. That was more of a grand gesture by Reebok to save the man from bankruptcy rather than an incentive to keep him with them.

Reebok and AI have an agreement as part of which the former Sixers superstar will get a lump sum payment of $32 million the day he turns 55. This arose from AI’s well-documented financial struggles as a means to financially secure their prized asset.

Kevin Durant with his multitude of endorsements is unlikely to face such a situation. But in the event he needs it, safe to say, Nike’s $50 million shall serve him good.

Also read: Kevin Durant lost out on $15,000 from a staggering $200 million worth after dropping f-bombs