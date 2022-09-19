Kevin Durant lost out on $15,000 from a staggering $200 million worth after dropping f-bombs

Earlier in 2022, Kevin Durant used profane language after a Brooklyn Nets-Portland Trail Blazers clash, losing out on $15,000.

Kevin Durant is one of the most prolific scorers in NBA history. Having 12 All-Star Game appearances, 10 All-NBA selections, 4 scoring titles, an MVP, 2 championships, and 2 Finals MVPs under his belt, KD is among the greatest superstars in the modern NBA.

Over the course of his illustrious career, The Durantula has managed to earn a staggering $306 million merely from his contracts. Today, the 2014 MVP is worth $200 million, however, this amount could’ve been slightly more if it wasn’t for his unacceptable behavior on and off the hardwood.

The Brooklyn Nets forward has had to forfeit hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines and suspensions.

Back in January of 2022, Durant was fined $15,000 by the league for “failing to comply with an NBA Security interview as part of the review process.”

Kevin Durant wasn’t going to complain about the hectic schedule during the 2021-2022 season

During the 2021-2022 campaign, after the Nets suffered a 6-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, the 6-foot-11 megastar was asked about the tiresome schedule. Refusing to blame the back-to-back game for the loss, KD went on an explicit rant.

“Who cares?” Durant said. “It’s a part of the game, it’s a part of who we are. We been in the league. We got young dudes. Who cares? They supposed to get up to play. They throw sh*t at you, you gotta figure out how to work around it. We still had an opportunity to win this game. Who cares?”

“That’s what championship teams go through is a little adversity,” Durant continued. “They play little games throughout the season to help you get better. It’s an opportunity for us to do the same thing. I’m not making no excuses about no flights, or our schedule. Everybody’s schedule is fu*ked up, you know what I’m saying?”

KD chose not to slam the league for the hectic schedule, and the NBA decided to reward him by slapping him with a hefty $15,000 fine.

It seems ruthless of the league to penalize a player for rejecting to complain about such a schedule. However, there is no place in the league for any profane language, under any circumstance.

