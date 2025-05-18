Using Allen Iverson’s Example, Steph Curry Scoffed At Reporters Citing “Deadlines” To Berate Him For Bringing Daughter Riley To His Press Cons

Stephen Curry has an NBA resume that solidifies him as one of the GOATs and a future Hall of Famer. Off the court, he’s just as admirable—a devoted family man who shares his triumphs with those closest to him. During the Warriors’ 2015 championship run, Curry famously brought his young daughter Riley to press conferences, and her charm turned her into an internet sensation.

Unfortunately, there was some backlash at the time, as some deemed it unprofessional for Curry to bring Riley to the podium. The Chef spoke about this in detail during his 2018 interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Simmons, who is a father himself, brought up Riley’s star-turning appearances. “Her cuteness was overloaded,” Curry said with a smile, after which Simmons reminded him of how the media reacted.

“Then there was a backlash? People were like, ‘I don’t know if Steph Curry should have his daughter at the podium,’” recalled Simmons. This sparked Curry’s memory—and how silly it was for the media to push a negative agenda involving his child.

“There was a whole conversation like I wouldn’t bring my daughter to work,” Curry stated. “The media was talking about how they couldn’t hit their deadlines because I was answering questions slow because my daughter was interrupting. This is a real thing? The story is already written anyway. Just send it in.”

Simmons also laughed at how outlandish the whole thing was. “This is the internet, there are no deadlines anymore,” the famed podcaster and Boston Celtics fan added.

The discussion had seemingly ended there as far as Simmons was concerned, but Curry continued, pointing out other NBA legends who had brought their children to the podium for interviews over the years.

“This is my daughter. I’m enjoying a moment with her,” the Warriors point guard added. “I could run through countless NBA players who did it. My dad used to do it with me. Allen Iverson had his kids. Steve Nash had his kids.”

Curry said that becoming a father put everything into perspective for him

Curry has been nicknamed the “Baby-Faced Assassin” for a reason. He doesn’t look particularly aggressive and often plays with a smile on his face—but make no mistake, he’s a ruthless competitor who has rightfully earned his place on basketball’s Mount Rushmore.

He changed the game with his three-point shooting. Because of him, even centers now need to sink 23-footers just to keep up with The Chef—for whom no number of championships ever feels like enough.

Yet despite being an immensely successful superstar, he still understands that family, especially being a father to Riley, matters more than the pursuit of a ring.

“It puts everything into perspective,” he said during a 2016 interview with Graham Bensinger. “I don’t ever have a bad day knowing when I go home, I have my wife and daughter to enjoy life with…There’s nothing more gratifying than coming home and spending time with your daughter and your wife and just enjoying what God has blessed me with.”

Curry and his wife, Ayesha, have been together since 2003. Along with Riley, they share three more children: Ryan, Canon, and Caius.

This is the same man who has made more three-pointers than any other NBA player in history—and did it while shooting an unprecedented 42.3%. When he does inevitably (and sadly) retire, we’ll get to see and hear more stories about Steph Curry the dad. There will definitely be some interesting anecdotes there.