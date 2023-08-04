"$20,000 A Semester? That's Easy": Shaquille O'Neal, Following His Father's Death, Promised To Take Care Of His Family   

Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal before game one of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal often faced the brunt of his stepfather, Phillip Harrison’s tough love. Coming from a military background, Harrison was extremely strict when it came to raising Shaq. Despite this fact, O’Neal had the utmost admiration for his stepfather. Following the unfortunate demise of Phillip, the Los Angeles Lakers legend promised his father, to take care of his entire family. In an Instagram clip, the Big Aristotle is heard agreeing to pay $20,000 for college semesters for one of the children in his family.

Phillip Harrison had a huge impact on Shaquille O’Neal’s life. Apart from helping Lucille O’Neal raise her children right, Harrison was also the one who was responsible for igniting a passion for basketball in Shaq. Further, Harison initially even trained Shaq in the sport after he fell in love with basketball after watching Julius Erving play.

Shaquille O’Neal promised to take care of his entire family

@shaqdieseldaily posted a clip from a “Shaq Life” video. In the reel, Shaq is heard talking about the promise made to Phillip Harrison before his death. After Harrison’s demise, Shaq promised to stand up for his family and provide for each and every one of them.

Today, O’Neal has gathered a staggering $400 million net worth due to his success as an NBA player and smart businessman. As promised to his stepfather, ‘the Diesel’ uses this wealth of his to take care of his entire family. As heard in the clip, Shaq didn’t hesitate before agreeing to pay $20,000 for college semesters for one of the children in the family. Here is what he said on the matter.

“Father taught me a long time ago, that it’s a man’s job to protect and provide. So now that the don is gone, the second in charge, which is me, I protect them and provide for my family. My brother’s and sister’s family. My mother’s family. It’s what you got to do as a man.

“$20,000 a Semester? That’s Easy. College needs to be paid for, let the godfather do it. You need a new car? Let the godfather do it. And that’s my job,” Shaq said.

It’s been almost 10 years since Phillip Harrison’s passing. It is pretty safe to assume that he would be extremely proud of the man Shaq has become. One thing is clear, in Shaq’s presence, no one in his family will be facing any financial problems.

Why hasn’t Shaq married again?

Even though there have been rumors of him dating, Shaq has not remarried since his divorce with Shaunie O’Neal was finalized in 2011. On a podcast appearance, O’Neal hilariously revealed how his three daughters would act like wives.

“I got 4 wives. I got 3 daughters. That’s a man’s job. Man with his daughter and his wife is the same responsibility. Protect, provide, and love. They actually act like wives. ‘Where you going? What you doing? Who is this?’,” said Shaq.

From what it seems like now, Shaq is still single and is happy bearing the responsibilities of a loving family man.