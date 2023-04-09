“My 3 Daughters Are Like My Wives”: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals His Reasons For Not Seeking Marriage After Shaunie

Shaquille O’Neal has only been married once and he doesn’t seem to be in all that much of a rush to go down that path again. He married Shaunie O’Neal (now Shaunie Henderson) in 2002 after having started dating her upon his arrival to Los Angeles following his departure from the Orlando Magic due to a contract dispute.

The two would have 4 children together with Shaq enveloping Myles O’Neal into the fold as well despite Shaunie having him with a different man. Prior to meeting Shaunie, Shaq was with his high school sweetheart, Arnetta Yardbourgh, who he fathered one daughter with: Taahirah O’Neal.

Unfortunately for ‘The Big Aristotle’, his marriage to Shaunie wouldn’t last long as they would divorce in 2007 after just 5 years together as husband and wife. The reason for why they would split would be numerous cheating allegations made against the 3x NBA Finals MVP.

Shaquille O’Neal on ‘having 4 wives’

Shaquille O’Neal recently went on a podcast to talk about various things ranging from his encounter with Halle Berry to lessons he’s learned over the years when it comes to intelligence. However, perhaps the most interesting part of their discussion was when they talked about whether Shaq would ever remarry.

“I got 4 wives. I got 3 daughters. That’s a man’s job. Man with his daughter and his wife is the same responsibility. Protect, provide, and love. They actually act like wives. ‘Where you going? What you doing? Who is this?’ And my mama. My father passed away about 10 years ago and before he did he told me to take care of my mother,” said Shaq.

O’Neal, who is constantly linked to his ‘Big Podcast’ co-host, Nischelle Turner, avoided answering the question of whether or not he’s in a relationship. Seems as though the 51-year old is still very much single and given by the way he describes his responsibilities, has too much on his plate to think about settling down once again.

