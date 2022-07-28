216 lbs Michael Jordan’s college girlfriend drowned and died causing his ‘aquaphobia’ to shoot up

Michael Jordan was a fearless competitor on the court. However, off the court, he has one thing that gives him nightmares, water!

If there is one word you can associate with Michael Jordan, it would be ‘winner’. The six-time NBA Champion not only epitomizes the word, but he also craves it.

MJ was and is still obsessed with winning, ever since he was a kid. He would compete with his brothers, friends, and classmates and from 1984 to 2003, grown men in the NBA.

Not only did His Airness win six rings, but he was also a former six-time Finals MVP, five-time regular season MVP, a DPOY and was the Rookie of the Year!

Michael Jordan’s career resume might be the most impressive thing you see today. #FOXFacts pic.twitter.com/ciaNnMhG9h — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 16, 2020

One of the reasons for his high degree of success was Jordan’s fearlessness. However, there are things that even the GOAT himself was afraid of, like water.

Michael Jordan lost his girlfriend to drowning when he was in college, resulting in his fear of water

Every person has something on this earth that they are afraid of. For Michael Jordan, that fear is a crippling fear of water, also known as aquaphobia.

However, MJ wasn’t born with this fear. In fact, it was his childhood and adolescent experiences that embedded this fear deep in his mind. Jordan had three nightmarish experiences, all of which revolve around death.

As a child, his friend died while the two were playing in the ocean. A little later, Michael would have a near-death experience when he nearly drowned at baseball camp. Finally, when he was in college, his then-girlfriend passed away from drowning when she went back home during one of the breaks, resulting in his phobia!

#DidYouKnow Michael Jordan has aquaphobia (fear of water). As a child, he witnessed his friend drown in the ocean and has been afraid of water ever since. He was born on #ThisDayInHistory. pic.twitter.com/2INGYTeEl0 — HISTORY TV18 (@HISTORYTV18) February 17, 2020

Those are three harrowing experiences that no one should ever go through. Unfortunately, MJ did and now he steers clear of any water bodies.

