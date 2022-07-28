Basketball

216 lbs Michael Jordan’s college girlfriend drowned and died causing his ‘aquaphobia’ to shoot up

216 lbs Michael Jordan’s college girlfriend drowned and died causing his ‘aquaphobia’ to shoot up
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
"WHAT A CATCH": Keshav Maharaj grabs splendid diving catch to dismiss Moeen Ali in Cardiff T20I
Next Article
Tom Brady Sued General Motors for $2 Million After an Endorsement Deal Went Bad
NBA Latest Post
216 lbs Michael Jordan’s college girlfriend drowned and died causing his ‘aquaphobia’ to shoot up
216 lbs Michael Jordan’s college girlfriend drowned and died causing his ‘aquaphobia’ to shoot up

Michael Jordan was a fearless competitor on the court. However, off the court, he has…