LeBron James’ efficiency on 24,537 shots when compared to Michael Jordan gives an insight on who the better scorer is

According to statistics, LeBron James scored more points than Michael Jordan after the former tied him in shots taken during the regular season.

Since LeBron James was named The Chosen One, there has been speculation about whether he can surpass Michael Jordan as the greatest basketball player of all time. LeBron grew up idolising Michael Jordan. He dressed up like him, wore his shoes, and observed his playing style. He even wore the number 23 when he first joined the league.

In 2018, LeBron played in his eighth consecutive NBA Finals series. He has ten in total and now has a 4-6 record. Jordan has six rings in six appearances, as we all know. In debates over who is the GOAT, the rings argument frequently puts MJ ahead of LeBron.

I really don’t get the debate between Jordan and lebron honestly Jordan clears him what is there to debate ? pic.twitter.com/y0jl4j8kvy — Ⓜ️arco 🩸 (@AllenmvpJosh) July 22, 2022

Jordan has a better Finals record than LeBron and two more rings. He’s also been named to three more All-Defense teams and won one more MVP award. He also has a Defensive Player of the Year award, which James has yet to achieve.

While LeBron still has a ways to go, his dominance in obtaining his fourth ring has brought him closer to his goal of six or more rings.

Jordan has a higher PPG throughout his career, his career high is better than LeBron’s. But statistically, who is better?

Statistics highlight that LeBron James is a more efficient scorer than Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan holds the all-time record for the most scoring champions in NBA history, with an incredible ten received. His Airness averaged 30ppg for his career! Jordan’s career PPG is likely to be around or higher than James’ career high PPG.

Of course, James has more overall points, but Jordan was considered a more prolific scorer. LeBron James’ statistics show that he is a far superior overall basketball player. While Jordan had a higher overall scoring average, LeBron is a more efficient player who shoots better from two and three-point range.

Both players have had lengthy NBA careers, with Jordan playing 15 seasons and LeBron entering his 18th. Both players have accumulated over 30,000 points in the league. MJ attempted 24,537 shots and scored 32,292 points during the regular season.

On February 5, 2020, LeBron took his 24,537th shot and scored his 33,918th point of the regular season. With the same number of shots attempted, King James had 1600 more points than Jordan. This illustrates that LeBron has always been a more clinical scorer.

LeBron is also a far superior passer and rebounder than Jordan was. MJ has a much higher free throw percentage, which helps to boost his points per game. The two are nearly equal in terms of efficiency, with Michael ranking first in NBA history and LeBron ranking second.

The debate will always be heated, with statistics favoring both in specific categories. LeBron needs a couple more rings to overtake Jordan as the greatest player in the league.

