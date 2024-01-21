“22 Baby Mothers”: Shaquille O’Neal Trolls Followers with Hilarious Voiceover on IG

Shaquille O’Neal built a legacy out of being an imposing, vindictive, and dominant player on the basketball court. However, outside of the hardwood, he has always been a lovable and goofy giant who doesn’t take himself too seriously and enjoys life to the fullest. One example of his frivolous and playful behavior is his latest post on Instagram.

Advertisement

Shaq recently uploaded a reel where he can be seen mouthing a famous audio clip by convicted rapper Ninjaman. In the audio, Ninjaman claims to have 23 children from 22 different women and calls himself a ‘real bad man’.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2WgMKcshSa/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

The clip is from an old interview where the infamous rapper was asked how many children he has fathered. “23, 22 baby mother, real badman,” Ninjaman had replied in his thick Jamaican accent. Shaq lip synced a video with the same audio and uploaded it on his Instagram with the caption, “reeeeeeeeeel BODMAN“.

Fans in the comment section posted laughing emoticons and noted how funny the post was. However, this isn’t the first time the Hall of Famer has nailed a lip-sync video on Instagram.

Two days ago, he posted another Instagram reel of him mouthing a beatbox version of The Weeknd’s chorus on Metro Boomin’s song, Creepin’. O’Neal made hilarious faces in the videos as he tried to imitate the beatboxing in the audio clip.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2ROlsYsqmI/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

O’Neal loves dubbing viral audio clips. About five weeks ago, he posted a clip of him sitting in a car dubbing Jackson 5’s Who’s Lovin’ You. The song has plenty of high notes and O’Neal tried to nail them all in his elaborate attempt to lip-sync the audio perfectly. The lyrics of the song go, “When I had you, I treated you bad,” prompting fans in the comment section to wonder if the video was intended for his ex-wife Shaunie.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C08FLFqrb-p/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

O’Neal doesn’t pass up any opportunity to showcase his vibrant personality. Expect more Instagram reels featuring the four-time NBA champion singing along to viral audio clips.

Shaquille O’Neal’s massive family

It’s unclear whether Shaquille O’Neal’s reel claiming he had 23 children with 22 women was a goofy clip or a sneaky admission. In actuality, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar has six kids.

Shaq had his first child, daughter Taahirah, in 1996 with ex-girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourgh. He married his ex-wife Shaunie in 2002, and the couple have four children: sons Shareef (born in 2000) and Shaqir (2003) and daughters Amirah (2001) and Me’arah (2006). The big man also adopted his son Myles, his ex-wife Shaunie’s child from a previous relationship.

On an episode of the Pivot podcast, O’Neal spoke highly of his children’s mothers and revealed that he remains on good terms with both of them despite the breakups. He said,

“I have two wonderful women that have given me beautiful, gorgeous children. I have to protect and I have to provide and I have love for them forever.”

The one downside for O’Neal having six kids is apparently remembering their names. During a segment on NBA on TNT, Charles Barkley challenged the Hall of Famer to say the names of his kids in under 15 seconds. O’Neal broke into laughter before saying, “I can’t name all my kids.”

O’Neal was joking about not remembering his kids’ names obviously. He loves his kids and is protective of them. He’s given them a terrific life and has backed them in achieving their goals. Being a father of six is challenging, but O’Neal is managing it quite gracefully.