mobile app bar

$180 Million QB Kirk Cousins Reveals He is Still Living in His In-Law’s Basement in Atlanta

Nidhi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kirk Cousins Once Helped Impossible Foods Raise $300,000,000 With Serena Williams and Other Celebrities

Sep 14, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins is one frugal man. After making his historic and financially lucrative move to Atlanta, the QB is currently crashing in his in-law’s basement.

While many QBs of his stature would immediately buy a new house, Cousins likes to take his sweet time. In his appearance on ‘The Big Podcast with Shaq,’ Falcons’ newest QB revealed that he and his family have been chilling in his in-law’s basement till they find a new place. Revealing that he’s been living there for a week and a half now, Cousins explained that it’s taking longer to find a new house since he likes to walk through the houses and take his sweet time.

View on Website

Kirk Cousins is as simple and down to earth as one can get, a stark contrast to many new QBs, who start making bad financial decisions the minute they start earning the big bucks. NFL is rife with stories of bad financial planning among players, but not Kirk. Living with his in-laws works perfectly since they’re located in Atlanta.

Despite his whopping $180 million contract, Cousins did not jump into buying a house straight away. Cousins’ approach to house buying is the opposite of host Shaq’s estate-buying habits. Shaq revealed he likes to buy houses online, and has “never walked through a house” before buying.

Kirk Cousins is a Regular Patron of His In-Laws’ Basement

This is not the first time Kirk Cousins has taken shelter in his in-laws’ basement. Actually, he’s been a regular boarder of the fine establishment. In 2017, Cousins told GQ that he and his wife either spent the offseason in his in-laws’ basement or in his parents’ basement.

He confirmed on the podcast that he’s spent most of his off-seasons in his in-laws’ basement as he was on one-year contracts and didn’t know where he would end up next. So instead of buying a house in every new city, he would just make use of his in-laws’ hospitality.

Even with the Vikings, he and his family preferred to stay with the in-laws’ during the off-season as it is warmer in Atlanta than in Minnesota. It seems Cousins not only has a healthy relationship with his money, but also with his in-laws!

About the author

Nidhi

Nidhi

x-icon

Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

Read more from Nidhi

Share this article

Don’t miss these