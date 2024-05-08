“You Couldn’t Do That in the NBA”: Colin Cowherd Admires Tom Brady and Bill Belichick For Making the Roast a Success

Feb 1, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Radio personality Colin Cowherd broadcasts on radio row at the Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

In the world of sports and even football, where egos often clash and tensions simmer beneath the surface, Sunday night’s live and uncut roast of Tom Brady provided a rare glimpse into the sportsmanship that defines the NFL. As Brady, alongside his legendary coach Bill Belichick faced the scorching heat of three hours of jabs, it left a lasting impression on many, including sports commentator Colin Cowherd on ‘The Herd’.

Hosted by Netflix and aptly titled ‘G.R.O.A.T. The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady‘, the event brought together a star-studded lineup of NFL coveted names, including Tom Brady’s former coach, Bill Belichick. Reflecting on the event, Cowherd couldn’t help but marvel at Brady, Belichick, and their former teammates who handled the uncut affair well, without any tensions. Except for a few moments here and there, Cowherd felt that even Robert Kraft who could make the air heavier, did pretty well. He said,

“Tension all around the room when you throw Robert Kraft in there,” Cowherd observed. “I thought some of it was broken last night, a little bit lightened up last night and I get it.”

Further on, he appreciated everyone, most of all Tom Brady and Bill Belichick for maintaining a cordial environment in the event despite the battling matches on the field. And this is exactly what makes it stand out for Colin Cowherd and such a loved sport.

“I think last night mattered. This is why football’s great,” he remarked. “You couldn’t do that in the NBA. There’s just too many egos.”

For Colin Cowherd, a seasoned observer of the sports, the roast meant mutual respect found within football circles, qualities that transcend the game itself. Despite embarking on a multi-sport journey, Brady’s dedication to football speaks volumes, with the NFL offering one of the greatest landscapes that the other major sports leagues cannot match.

As Brady continues to stand tall, both on and off the field, despite blizzards of jokes catching him, his legacy as one of football’s greatest icons remains unmatched. Even with an impressive lineup of comedians and former teammates, Brady’s grace shone through.

Tom Brady’s Roast: The Deflategate Dig

On a night filled with laughter, one topic took center stage at Tom Brady’s live Netflix roast: Deflategate. Brady and his former teammates and comedians found the perfect opportunity to discuss the topic but with so much salt, one wouldn’t know if it was the truth. The infamous scandal that rocked the NFL made a surprising appearance as Brady himself didn’t shy away from addressing the elephant in the room. The former Patriots quarterback offered an admission regarding the Deflategate investigation.

“Remember Deflategate?” Brady quipped. “You could have just given me the $20 million and I would have just told you I f***ing did it!”

The revelation drew both laughter and speculation from the audience, leaving the truth of Tom Brady’s words open to interpretation.

While the roast provided plenty of entertainment, sports commentator Colin Cowherd’s perspective on the differences between the NFL and NBA landscapes deepened further. “The Shaq and Kobe dynasties, like I get it,” Cowherd remarked on The Herd paying respect to Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant‘s legacies. However, he emphasized the individual-focused nature of the NBA, contrasting it with the team-oriented dynamics of the NFL.

Therefore, as the jokes flew, even the NFL’s scandals and controversies brought people together for a night of Tom Brady roast.