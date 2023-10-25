22 Years Before Charles Barkley Grilled Adam Silver, Mavericks Head Coach Was Fined $200 for Domestic Violence

Back in November 2022, Kyrie Irving was suspended for a period of five games due to a social media post that had been deemed antisemitic by many. On Instagram, the then Brooklyn Nets star had posted a link to a controversial documentary with antisemitic undertones. This led to a stern response from TNT analyst Charles Barkley, who claimed that NBA commissioner Adam Silver needs to do a better job of holding players accountable for their actions.

Barkley’s response came around 22 years after current Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was arrested for domestic violence against his then-wife, Joumana Kidd, as per ESPN. The incident had led to a huge controversy, but the league decided to not take action against the then Phoenix Suns star. While the NBA did decide to ban Kyrie for a few games decades later, Barkley evidently believed that that was hardly enough.

Charles Barkley wanted the NBA to react more sternly to Kyrie Irving’s anti-semitic post

Jason Kidd, despite pleading guilty to domestic violence charges, eventually managed to save his marriage for the time being. The couple reconciled after initial controversy(but would divorce later on). However, the incident was regarded as one of the biggest reasons why J-Kidd eventually moved to the Brooklyn Nets, then known as the New Jersey Nets.

Interestingly enough, Kidd had pled guilty but got away with a mere $200 fine and some anger management training. Hence, while Barkley went after Silver in the aftermath of the Kyrie Irving incident, the league has responded with leniency to controversial actions by players off the court.

Regardless, it appears as though Barkley’s patience eventually ran out, following Kyrie’s Instagram post. He went after Silver for the leniency he showed in handing out the suspension, and questioned a range of players’ reaction to the incident:

“It was inappropriate. And I went at Adam Silver, who I really like. I said, ‘You should have suspended him a week ago. Adam especially, him being Jewish, to insult your religion, and I’m paying you $40 million a year?’ And I was disappointed in the players for not standing up, saying something. You can’t just get upset when something happens against the Black community if you’re Black.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheDunkCentral/status/1596242347821596672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Barkley’s anger was surely justified, Irving received widespread support from a range of players. This included the likes of Jayson Tatum, CJ McCollum, and Kyrie’s ex-teammate, LeBron James.

Jason Kidd is only one of several NBA stars accused of domestic violence

While Kidd’s charges came as a result of an incident back in 2001, he is hardly the only NBA star who has been charged with domestic violence in the past. The list includes the likes of Kevin Porter Jr. and Miles Bridges, two players who have been involved in similar incidents in recent years.

Bridges was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend Mychelle Johnson and was suspended for a total of 30 games. Kevin Porter Jr., on the other hand, was only recently arrested and was charged with 3 counts related to domestic violence. The Athletic revealed that his charges included one of strangulation, which might result in a severe sentence as well.

The Houston Rockets have responded sternly to the incident and have been looking to trade the guard to another franchise. While the NBA has not yet responded to the incident, the league suspended Bridges for a total of 30 games in June 2022 and might have their say on the matter once the court case concludes. While Porter Jr. was arrested and charged, Bridges was acquitted of 2 out of the 3 counts before the charges were taken back, according to The Athletic.

Hence, the league took no action back in 2001 when the Jason Kidd news broke. However, things seem to have steadily changed, with Bridges receiving a lengthy suspension due to the allegations and Porter Jr. can also expect punishment depending on the conclusion of the case.