Charles Barkley Publicly Questions Commissioner Adam Silver and NBA Players for Letting $40 Million ‘Antisemitic Kyrie Irving’ Loose

NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley isn’t one to mince his words. A champion of social justice rights, the former MVP never hesitates to voice his opinion on matters concerning religion, gender, and color. Thus it was only a matter of time before he gave his take on Kyrie Irving’s antisemitism controversy.

From the very go, Barkley would despise Irving’s tweet that had the latter sharing a link to a documentary titled Hebrews to Negro**: Wake Up Black America in scrutiny for its antisemitic theme. Nonetheless, a public outcry would lead to the Nets guard being suspended for five games which later extended to eight.

The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, per @ShamsCharania. pic.twitter.com/SC6URO6DoP — (@sportingnews) November 3, 2022

While Irving may have apologized and served his suspension, Barkley believes the former champion was cut loose. During a recent episode of Inside the NBA, The Chuckster even addressed Kai as an idiot when giving his take on the Nets guard’s antisemitic tweet.

“I think he should have been suspended. I think Adam [Silver] should have suspended him. They made a mistake… I can’t believe we’re talking about this idiot.” Charles Barkley on Kyrie Irving (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/Jt8l38S8Vi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 1, 2022

Also read: NBA Twitter Reacts to Kyrie Irving Being Welcomed by Fans at Courtside Wearing “Fight Antisemitism” T-Shirts

Appearing on the Let’s Go podcast alongside Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray, Barkley called out commissioner Adam Silver and NBA players for not taking a tough stand on Irving’s antisemitic row.

Charles Barkley expresses disappointment over the leniency approach towards Kyrie Irving.

Despite Irving having served his tenure of suspension, Barkley felt Commissioner Silver and the former’s NBA peers took it easy on the Nets guard post his antisemitic tweet.

“I went right after Kyrie because what he said was wrong,” said Chuck.

“It was inappropriate. And I went at Adam Silver, who I really like. I said, ‘You should have suspended him a week ago. Adam especially, him being Jewish, to insult your religion, and I’m paying you $40 million a year?”

“And I was disappointed in the players for not standing up, saying something. You can’t just get upset when something happens against the Black community if you’re Black.”

Charles Barkley rips NBA players, Adam Silver for not taking bigger stand against Kyrie “I was disappointed in the players for not standing up, saying something. You can’t just get upset when something happens against the Black community if you’re Black”https://t.co/1GG3Evk6tc — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 25, 2022

No doubt Barkley wasn’t too pleased with the preferential treatment meted out to Irving.

The Brooklyn Nets leveling conditions on Kyrie Irving would reverse the tide.

Post being suspended, Nets owner Joe Tsai and the management expected Irving to fulfill the following conditions if he wished to return.

Conditions needed for Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement: – Public statement recognizing the film is antisemitic – Apology for supporting the film and the falsehoods within – Training sessions on the dangers of hate speech – Meet with Brooklyn Jewish leaders pic.twitter.com/EcECaWGUvc — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 4, 2022

Unfortunately, things began going south post the above development, with many players and fans now siding with Irving, who had already apologized for his tweet. NBPA Vice-President Jaylen Brown and superstar LeBron James would rally behind the seven-time All-Star.

LeBron James speaks on the conditions placed on Kyrie Irving’s return to basketball pic.twitter.com/NAtkMFSVmd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 10, 2022

“Kyrie’s contributed in a lot of ways to the game of basketball so for him to be able to come back and be on the floor last night I thought was something to celebrate.” Jaylen Brown on Kyrie Irving (via @JamalCollier) pic.twitter.com/HCAGpMFY9S — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 21, 2022

Well, there is no denying the polarizing effect Irving can have on people, be it any case.

Also read: “I Can’t Believe We Talking About This IDIOT Kyrie Irving”: Charles Barkley Goes Off on Adam Silver for ‘Dropping the Ball’ in Antisemitic Row