$230 million trio Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, and Demar DeRozan jam out ‘A Thousand Miles’ to ridicule Carmelo Anthony

A flight with Team USA must be fun, a bunch of multi-millionaires, worth $230 million singing Vanessa Carlton, well, not for Carmelo Anthony!

We all like to turn into singers from time to time. It usually happens in the comfort of our homes, however, it can also happen in public spaces. Karaoke nights are always a thing.

But what happens when a bunch of multi-millionaires decides to sing a song, off-key, in a plane 35,000ft above sea level. Chaos. Well, they had fun, for one player, however, it was a nightmare.

Carmelo Anthony’s favorite song is “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton. So naturally, when Team USA Basketball finds out they will not spare you.

Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler start off their rendition of “A Thousand Miles” and it is hilarious to say the least.

Also read: “I don’t plan to play with my son, like LeBron James with Bronny!” : Carmelo Anthony shockingly reveals won’t emulate Lakers and Sierra Canyon stars

Never forget when DeMar DeRozan, Jimmy Butler and Kyrie Irving were singing A Thousand Miles on the Team USA plane …and Carmelo Anthony not having it 🤣pic.twitter.com/mvN3qQt4rW — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) April 17, 2022

Carmelo Anthony looks annoyed and who else makes an appearance in the video? Kevin Durant!

If you are wondering why there is a galaxy of stars, it is because this happened when Team USA Basketball was on its way to the Rio Olympics.

As Kyrie and Jimmy Continue jamming and singing along, Demar DeRozan starts recording and decides to join the two. The premise is comedic because Carmelo Anthony genuinely loves the song. And who can blame him! It’s a hit.

Also in the video is Draymond Green who is recording Melo’s reaction and singing along. Talk about ridiculing a star!

i am carmelo anthony while the team plays a thousand miles on an early morning flight pic.twitter.com/NG9kreUVXU — Melissa Dorogoff (@shuth3fr0ntD00R) August 5, 2016

Also read: “Bronny James vs Kiyan Anthony, the prodigal sons’ showdown!”: Billion-dollar empire heirs set to replicate LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony’s showdown from 20 years ago