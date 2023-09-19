’24 Grand Slam Title Winner’, Novak Djokovic’s Popularity Compared to Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali Gets Unfortunate Analysis by Tennis Legend

As if 23 Grand Slams didn’t prove his greatness, Novak Djokovic went on to clinch a record 24th Grand Slam title after winning the 2023 US Open. Djokovic is undoubtedly one of the greatest and most accomplished athletes of all time. However, in terms of popularity, the Serbian is far behind the likes of Muhammad Ali and Michael Jordan, whose achievements are very much on the same stratosphere as his. A former Grand Slam champion recently addressed how differently the Djoker would’ve been treated had he been American.

The Big Three – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic – have dominated the tennis GOAT debate for years now. Initially, Rafa and Roger were often given the preference for the prestigious title. However, over the last few years, the Serb has managed to overtake his peers by winning a total of 24 Grand Slams. Apart from his spectacular performance in the Grand Slams, the World No. 1 has even amassed 96 ATP Tour events, 39 of those being the ATP Masters 1000.

Marion Bartoli believes Novak Djokovic’s Serbian heritage affects his popularity

Following the US Open victory, Djokovic admitted to the fact that he wasn’t as popular a figure in the sports world as some other legends from different fields. The Joker claimed that he would’ve been glorified and hyped as well had he not been from Serbia. “One thing is a fact, though – if I wasn’t from Serbia, I’d have been glorified on a sporting level many years ago, especially in the west,” Novak said, as per this Tennis365 article.

Marion Bartoli, a former professional in the WTA circuit, agreed with Djokovic’s stance on his popularity. According to the former World No. 7, the 36-year-old would’ve been celebrated differently had he been American.

“Of course it’s not just the fact that he is Serbian. We know very well that if Novak was American, he’d have a statue in every city,” Bartoli said.

The 2013 Wimbledon Champion also mentioned how, in terms of success, Novak is alongside the elite company of Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali. But in terms of popularity, he is far behind them for obvious reasons.

“When we take the best athletes of all time, who do we put him next to? Muhammad Ali and Michael Jordan, can he fit into this category? In terms of achievement yes but not in popularity,” Bartoli added.

MJ and Ali are regarded as the two GOATs of their respective sports. Achieving the highest of the highs, these two icons’ legacies have been celebrated quite extensively.

Michael Jordan was among the most famous people in the mid 1990s

During the 1990s, Michael Jordan was the best player in the NBA. Apart from winning multiple MVPs, scoring titles, and other accolades, His Airness led the Chicago Bulls to clinch a couple of three-peats during the decade.

Jordan has been among the most famous names in the sporting world ever since he set foot in the NBA. However, in the mid-1990s, MJ’s fame went beyond any measure. A study claimed that Michael Jordan was among the top 3 most popular figures in the world, alongside Princess Diana and the Pope.