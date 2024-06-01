How Former Clippers Owner’s Racist Rant Getting Leaked by Girlfriend Led to Lifetime Ban

In 2014, the NBA world was rocked by former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling’s disparaging remarks about African American athletes. His then-girlfriend V. Stiviano leaked a recording of his racist remarks to TMZ and the comments spread like wildfire after that. In his racist rants, Sterling directed Stiviano to stop bringing African-American athletes as her guests while hurling various slurs at them. The former Clippers owner didn’t even spare Lakers icon Magic Johnson in his loaded comments.

The release of this record caused massive outrage from various sections of the society. The demand for immediate action grew and even then-President Barack Obama deplored these comments. It was inevitable that Sterling was going to face severe repercussions for his remarks. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn’t waste much time and soon banned Sterling from the league.

He also issued a $2.5 million fine on the billionaire business magnate and forced him to sell his majority stake in the franchise. Magic Johnson, who was a target of the billionaire’s rants, welcomed Silver’s quickfire decision. On X(Then Twitter), he wrote, “Commissioner Silver showed great leadership in banning LA Clippers owner Donald Sterling for life.”

Many other NBA personalities joined in lauding the NBA commissioner for setting a strong precedent in such matters. Silver argued that his decision didn’t result from external and/or internal pressure. It was his conscience as the Association’s leader that led him to take such punitive measures against Donald Sterling.

Adam Silver saved the NBA’s image

In 2023, the NBA commish appeared on JJ Redick’s “Old Man and The Three” pod and recalled his reaction in the aftermath of the exposé in 2014. When asked if players’ rapid reaction to the leak prompted a quick decision, Silver revealed that he had begun to function on his own accord. He wrapped up the proceedings in just a few days to make a thumping impression of the intolerance towards such behavior.

“Just as a reminder to people, how quickly it all unfolded – I heard the tape for the first time on Saturday morning (it was posted by TMZ in the middle of the night) and I banned Sterling for life by Tuesday,” Silver told Redick.

While making these decisions, the NBA commissioner knew that he’d now have to ensure a smooth transfer of power for the Clippers franchise. Steve Ballmer took over the ownership and ensured that the franchise builds a positive image in the post-Sterling era. The franchise has surely done wonders under Ballmer which has vindicated Silver’s operations.