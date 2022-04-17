“F**k you, Celtics!”: Kyrie Irving caught showing the middle finger multiple times to Boston fans at TD Garden in Game 1 loss

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is seen showing the middle finger to a group of Celtic fans after he scored a tough bucket on Jaylen Brown.

The Brooklyn Nets ended the season as the 7th seed despite being favorites to win at all in the beginning. As a result, they were all set to face the Boston Celtics, which is Kyrie Irving’s former team, in what is seen as one of the marquee matchups of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Ky and the C’s obviously have a lot of history. The 6’2 guard is welcomed with boos and jitters every time he comes to the TD Garden. While most of the hate is unwarranted, Irving has done his fair share of disrespectful actions. For example, stamping the C’s logo at the Centre court.

Kyrie gave the Celtic’s logo a nice little stomp pic.twitter.com/tnLJmA1bof — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 31, 2021

Prior to the game, the 7x All-Star said that he hopes to clear the air with Boston fans and move on despite their troubled history. However, it seems like the pressure of the playoffs and fans booing got to him in the end.

Kyrie Irving flips off Celtic fans at the TD Garden.

With the game tightly contested at 82-91 with two minutes in the third quarter, Kyrie Irving let the occasion and pressure get to him. After making a tough 2-pointer about Jaylen Brown in the corner, Irving was seen showing the middle finger to a couple of fans while running back on defense.

It was unclear really what provoked the former Celtic to do something of this nature. In case you haven’t seen the clip, here it is:

In fact. this wasn’t the only time, as he did a double-behind-the-head middle finger a few minutes later. Check out that clip here:

It comes as no real surprise, as Irving and Boston have a troubled history after he left to join Brooklyn alongside Kevin Durant a couple of years ago. While the C’s edged the contest on the back of a Jayson Tatum game-winner, Kyrie did his part, ending the night with 39 points.

Next time the Nets visit Boston, Kyrie will surely have a chip on his shoulder to prove the Celtics fans wrong. Also, one can expect the TD Garden to boo him louder than ever before.

— Stomp on Lucky

— Finger to fans Kyrie really hates Boston. pic.twitter.com/r01MJAZh4a — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 17, 2022

