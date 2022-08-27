$260 million worth Carmelo Anthony’s $500K investment that helped him cash out 800-1000%

Veteran NBA forward Carmelo Anthony’s $260 million net worth boasts investments in an array of industries, including the avatar, hospitality, and media, to name a few.

Carmelo Anthony is one of the best comeback NBA stories in recent times. A top-10 scorer of all time, Melo was almost forced to retire in 2018, with no team in the league willing to bet on him. Nevertheless, the former scoring champion always had faith in his abilities.

Anthony would finally get his shot at redemption with the Trail Blazers after sitting out for an entire post which he’s never looked back. In what many believe, Melo was a victim of politics among the front offices, given him being out of a job with 6-All NBA Team selections.

Having played 19-seasons in the league, Anthony made a mark for himself. The ten-time All-Star made $260 million from his mere salaries. Melo was among the known faces, with big brands wanting him on board. Many don’t know that the 38-year-old is quite a savvy businessman.

Also read: Carmelo Anthony illegally lost $2 million and took the financial matter to court

The former Knicks superstar has several business ventures under his name and is an angel investor too.

A breakdown of Carmelo Anthony’s staggering net worth.

The first athlete to sign with the Jordan brand, Anthony is one of the popular names in the ad world, associated with brands like Panini, Footlocker, Powercoco, and Isotonix. No.7 has various businesses under his name, ranging from media production to wine.

Here are Melo’s top 4 investments.

Melo’s brands and NBA career have given him vast experience in the business world. Here are his 4 best investments: — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) August 17, 2022

The veteran forward received his best return from a phone accessory company called Mophie. In 2007, Melo made an angel investment of $500K, earning him an 800-1000% return. Apple is carrying their products, and Zagg acquires them for over $100M.

The inaugural winner of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion, Anthony has donated over $5 million to the field of education.

Also read: Carmelo Anthony revealed his all time favorite shoes from Michael Jordan and his design process