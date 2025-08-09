28 Years After Iconic Shot vs. Jazz, Steve Kerr Shares Two-Word Message to Stay Composed in Clutch Situations

Jun 13, 1997; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls players Judd Buechler, left, Michael Jordan, middle, and Steve Kerr celebrate after winning the NBA championship after defeating the Utah Jazz in the 1997 NBA Finals at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY

Pressure bursts pipes, but it also creates diamonds. Not every player handles it the same. Iconically, Michael Jordan was the savior of the Chicago Bulls whenever the team needed late-game heroics. The six-time NBA champion didn’t waver when the lights got bright. That may have been his role, but he wasn’t the only player on his roster who didn’t shy away from the moment. Steve Kerr stepped up when it mattered most.

Kerr spent 15 years in the NBA but never averaged double digits in points. The 6-foot-3 guard was an elite shooter, and his ability to space the court was a desirable asset for the six teams he played for in his career. But he didn’t become a recognizable name until he joined the Bulls in 1993.

In 1997, Kerr etched himself into the history books during Game 6 of the NBA Finals, when the Bulls and the Utah Jazz were in a deadlock at 86 apiece. Chicago had possession with 28 seconds on the clock. Everyone in the arena knew Michael Jordan would take this shot. But as the clock wound down, he passed to Kerr for a top-of-the-key mid-range shot. Nothing but net.

That jumper propelled the Bulls to their fourth NBA title and Kerr’s first ring. In that situation, it would be easy to succumb to nerves. Kerr followed a two-word mantra, which kept him at ease when put in those high-pressure situations.

“I never ever really felt comfortable in that sport,” Kerr revealed on the Glue Guys Podcast. “What I finally learned to do was to write f-i on my shoe and just say f*** it and let it fly.”

Analytics have become a major aspect of the NBA today in determining a good or bad shot. But in some circumstances, it’s only a 50/50 split of how a possession could go. Either the shot goes in or it doesn’t. Kerr found himself in that situation with an NBA championship on the line.

“The whole key is you just can’t think about the repercussions of the result. But it’s easier said than done,” Kerr proclaimed.

It’s easy to make a game-winning shot in a pick-up game at a local basketball court. Things change when 30,000 people are on their feet screaming. Sometimes people’s livelihoods are on the line if you fail to meet expectations. That is why it’s so impressive that players like MJ and Stephen Curry show up when it matters, time and time again.

“Steph and Michael couldn’t wait for that moment,” Kerr said. That mindset explains why they have a combined 10 NBA championships to their names.

There’s brilliance in Kerr’s thought process. It’s impossible to know when a coach will call your number. Being ready for that time is imperative. Kerr was, and his legacy changed because of it. The same result is awaiting another role player.