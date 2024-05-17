Kendrick Perkins Continues to Bet on Anthony Edwards, Predicts Game 7 Upset in Denver

After a thumping 115-70 win in Game 6, the Minnesota Timberwolves have not only forced a Game 7 on the Denver Nuggets’ home floor but are being considered by many as the favorites to win it as well. Kendrick Perkins is also one of them. Nikola Jokic and Co. will have a chance to redeem themselves at Ball Arena and prove why they are the defending champions. However, on First Take, Perkins rubbished the Nuggets’ chances of defending their title while backing Anthony Edwards and Co. to take down the reigning champs.

Perk claimed that while Jokic “has the look in the eye”, Edwards is also ready to destroy his quest for back-to-back NBA titles. He also alluded to Edwards’ two-way prowess, particularly his incredible lockdown defense against Jamal Murray.

“I don’t give a damn about Jokic having the look in his eyes because you know why? They got somebody on the other side of the floor that is gonna look him dead in the eyes as well, got the same look and his name is Anthony Edwards. We know what he’s gonna do offensively but what he has been doing defensively, especially to Jamal Murray in this series, has been really going unnoticed,” Perkins told the First Take crew.

Thus, the 39-year-old made it clear that he “is riding for Anthony Edwards” to win Game 7. Perk has been backing Ant throughout the playoffs. In fact, the former OKC Thunder Center is convinced that the Ant-Man is indeed the second coming of MJ.

He believes that the Michael Jordan prototype will lead the Wolves to the Western Conference Finals. Meanwhile, he expects the Dallas Mavericks to fight the Wolves for the NBA Finals berth.

Perk sees a Luka Doncic-Anthony Edwards face-off in the WCF

While the former NBA Center picked Ant-man to earn his first Western Conference Finals berth, he believes that Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks will meet them in the WCF. Currently, the Mavericks have a 3-2 lead and will host Game 6, hoping to silence the Oklahoma City Thunder and make it to their second WCF within three years.

Perkins predicted the Mavs to close the book on the Thunder and then meet the Wolves in the WCF battleground.

“Dallas Mavericks versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. That’s gonna be the Western Conference Finals,” Perkins told Molly Qerim and Stephen A. Smith.

The NBA postseason has reached its climax as the outcome of both the Western Conference Semifinals series hangs by a thread. An Anthony Edwards-Luka Doncic showdown is a likely prospect, but the Nuggets and the Thunder have shown know how to regain momentum. At any rate, this has turned out to be one of the most memorable postseasons in recent history.