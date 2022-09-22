WATCH: LaMelo Ball absolutely dominates prep school kids all on his own weeks ahead of 2022-23 NBA season

LaMelo Ball has firmly established himself as a franchise star at Charlotte.

The #3 pick is heading into his third NBA season as Charlotte’s lead guard. Expectations have steadily risen and the positivity around the Hornets also makes Ball and his team a must-watch for basketball hipsters.

The youngest Ball brother finds himself as the centerpiece around which Michael Jordan’s team builds. With second star Miles Bridges likely to miss the season, a challenging time awaits LaMelo and Co.

Ball’s mix of scoring and his world-class playmaking have helped him earn his stripes in the league. A Ja Morant-esque third season explosion is expected by many from LaMelo.

Recent footage also gives Hornets fans hope. Especially pertaining to Melo’s jump shot. LaMelo’s status at the top of the draft boards always came with an asterisk – can he really shoot?

Melo’s funky jump shot mechanics didn’t help. However, once he hit the league, the concern was more or less alleviated. Albeit, with scope for improvement.

And that seems to be the case from recent footage.

What does LaMelo’s open gym scrimmage with 1 on 1 Prep Academy look like?

1 on 1 Prep Academy is a venture propelled by LaMelo with Carolina Courts. The venture aims at providing an avenue for student-athletes in the Charlotte area to thrive at a higher level.

LaMelo joined the academy prospects in an open gym scrimmage recently. And the footage has been doing its rounds on social media, naturally.

LaMelo Ball at open gym with his 1 of 1 Academy team pic.twitter.com/YXLLsxYrHx — israel (@iohandles) September 22, 2022

If the range and composure he displays in the video can translate, one can expect a leap in numbers from Ball across the board. Spacing has been a bug in the Hornets’ system and Ball expanding his shooting capabilities bodes well for the ownership.

Will Ball prove that the video isn’t just men versus boys and shoot the lights out? An intriguing proposition indeed.

The video also shows how good an NBA pro is in comparison to high-level athletes at a non-NBA level. Maybe judgmental Twitter fans process this information and pipe down a bit too with the unsolicited advice?

