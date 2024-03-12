Ayesha Curry ‘Spoils’ Stephen Curry’s God-Sister Cameron Brink for Her Pac-12 Achievements

Stephen Curry shares a special bond with his god-sister, Cameron Brink. The Stanford senior forward recently added two more additions to her long list of accolades, the Pac-12 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Brink’s selection made a strong case, given her regular season averages of 17.9 points and 12.0 rebounds per game for the Cardinals, ranking her fourth and second in the Pac-12, respectively.

Curry did not miss out on celebrating this special moment for her god-sister either. He was proud to see her accomplishments and cheered for her on his official Instagram handle. Steph uploaded two IG stories, one each for the two honors. In his first story, Curry captioned, “Make some room on the mantle,” addressing the proud achievement by Brink.

In the second one, Curry wrote the caption, “And for this one too. 3 times the charm,” acknowledging her DPOY award for three consecutive seasons, from 2022 to 2024. With these accomplishments, the 6’4″ forward has joined an elite league by becoming the third player in the conference history to win both the Pac-12 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.

Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, also heard of Cameron’s exploits but could not find enough time off her busy schedule to congratulate the rising college star. She was away promoting her movie Irish Wish when Brink won her accolades. However, she did not fail to spoil her husband’s god-sister with a heartfelt gift to celebrate this occasion.

Ayesha sent Cameron a special basketball-themed cake with a congratulatory message that said, “Congrats Cameron. PAC-12 POY. DPOY.” Cameron shared a picture of this cake on her Instagram story, tagging Ayesha Curry with the caption, “Made my day.” Indeed, the Currys love hyping up Brink in her pursuit of excellence in professional basketball, just like her god-brother Stephen Curry.

Cameron Brink is still undecided about her WNBA future

Cameron Brink failed to lead the Cardinals to a victory against USC in the Pac-12 tournament championship game. The No. 2 Cardinals fell 74-61 to the Trojans, with Brink scoring 19 points and 10 rebounds, shooting 7-of-16 from the floor. Juju Watkins lead the Trojans to a blowout victory, scoring 33 points in the championship game.

This records the most points scored by a freshman in a Pac-12 tournament game. Currently, USC and Stanford await their NCAA tournament charts, with both teams expecting to make a deep run in the tournament.

Though Cameron Brink is playing as a senior this season, she remains eligible for one more year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA granted a waiver for all players during the 2020-21 academic year, wherein players could not participate in the season because of the pandemic. Though Brink is projected as a No. 2 pick in the WNBA draft, she remains undecided on entering the draft pool this year or returning to Stanford.