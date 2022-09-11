29 y/o LeBron James wholesomely disclosed having a photo with idol Michael Jordan as a screensaver of phone

LeBron James is one of the many superstars of the sporting world who grew up idolizing Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan was one of the most iconic athletes in the sporting world has been graced with. Being considered the most prolific scorer in league history, and judging by his jaw-dropping mixtape, it is not surprising why enthusiasts consider the Chicago Bulls guard as a basketball god.

With 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 9 All-Defensive selections, 10 scoring titles, the 1985 ROY, 1988 DPOY, 5 MVPs, 6 championships, and 6 Finals MVPs, MJ is one of the most accomplished players to grace the NBA hardwood.

Apart from being a successful player, Mike was one of the most influential individuals in the world. Today, many superstars grew up idolizing His Airness. LeBron James is just one of the many who had Jordan posters while growing up.

“Michael Jordan was my superhero growing up”: LeBron James

Back in 2012, it was revealed that The King had a photoshopped image of himself playing 1-on-1 with Air Jordan as the screensaver of his phone.

In a must-read Sports Illustrated article, “The Basketball Jones” discovered James’ wholesome tribute to his superhero. The report read:

He revealed on Wednesday that the screensaver of his phone is a Photoshop image of himself handling the ball while guarded by Michael Jordan in his prime. “Jordan was my superhero growing up,” James said. “He was the guy I feel helped me get to where I am today. As a competitor, who would not want to go against the best? That’s like asking [Tom] Brady would he want to go against Montana in the fourth quarter.”

So good RT @DavidGrann: The screensaver reportedly on LeBron James’ cellphone: pic.twitter.com/9z9lSkOw — ryley b (@ryley_b) December 7, 2012

It is pretty cute that the best basketball player in the world gave credit to his idol and competitor for the GOAT debate.

Maybe for LeBron, the photo was a source of motivation to be better. Be Like Mike. Whatever may be the motive, it seemed to have helped him for the better. Perhaps, maybe Bron still has the same screensaver 10 years later.

