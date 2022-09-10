Michael Jordan blessed Travis Scott to use his $14.8 million mansion for “FRANCHISE”

Michael Jordan might not be able to sell his $14.8 million mansion but it is surely popular after featuring in Travis Scott’s music video.

Michael Jordan, the billionaire extraordinaire, has several properties at his disposal. Including a very costly mansion in Chicago. The reasons for the mansion not selling are many, and we can dive into that at another time.

But for the purpose of this story, we are going to talk about how it came to be in a Travis Scott video and how it went viral afterward.

It also marked the start of Travis’ collaboration with the Air Jordan brand. Since then the demand and popularity of the shoes have skyrocketed. Specifically, his fragment Air Jordan 1s, which resale for as much as $5000!

The start of such an amicable relationship between the two began when the rapper asked MJ if he could use his house for a music video. And MJ’s answer was just great!

Michael Jordan bestows his blessings onto Travis Scott to shoot FRANCHISE at his $14.8 million mansion

At least the house was of some use. Travis Scott’s music video was shot on the premises of Michael’s former Chicago home and we think it was a worthy location.

.@trvisXX really shot the “Franchise” video at Michael Jordan’s mansion 🐐🌵🔥 pic.twitter.com/dhCnYgUVVX — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) September 25, 2020

The video has racked up a whopping 104 million views on YouTube.

Soooooo good! #TheJump got to debut @trvisXX‘s new music video today – “Franchise” was shot in the Chicago house Michael Jordan lived in during The Last Dance season 🏀 pic.twitter.com/k6pDOBTTCZ — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) September 25, 2020

Travis has been awfully candid about the shoot and he even said he left some shoes in the garage that he has to go back and collect. We wonder what shoes that could be. A new collaboration perhaps?

Travis Scott talks about shooting the #FRANCHISE video at Michael Jordan’s house. Says he left some shoes in the garage so he needs to go back to collect them. pic.twitter.com/2LZe3QJphd — HipHop-N-More (@HipHopNMore) October 2, 2020

