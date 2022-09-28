2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant, Draws Inspiration From His Golden Words

2021 NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo still lives by Kobe Bryant’s Golden Words, uses them as motivation for getting better everyday

Giannis Antetokounmpo was drafted in 2013 by the Milwaukee Bucks. Joining the league as a skinny kid, Antetokounmpo always knew he had a lot of work ahead of him to get where he dreamed of. Using Kobe Bryant as motivation, Giannis put in the work every single day. 9 years later, the Greek Freak is a 1x NBA Champion, 1x Finals MVP, 2x NBA MVP, and 1x DPOY.

Kobe Bryant was another skinny kid who joined the NBA straight from Lower Merion High School in Philadelphia. Giannis saw where Kobe’s work ethic got him, and stuck to the same. Before Kobe’s untimely demise, he used to set little challenges for Giannis, which he accomplished one by one.

The last challenge Mamba ever issued for Antetokounmpo was to win an NBA Championship. Giannis achieved the same last year, but Kobe wasn’t around to see it. Even though he’s no longer with us, Giannis still uses his words and advice as gospel.

Giannis Antetokounmpo lives by Kobe Bryant’s words

Kobe Bryant is one of the most inspirational people. His words hit deep, but his actions proved to us what he said worked wonders indeed. The Mamba Mentality that Kobe possessed is something many people try to replicate, but it’s much easier said than done. It doesnt matter what field one is in, if they adopt his mentality and use it well, they are guaranteed to succeed.

During the 2016 ESPYs, Kobe talked about something his English teacher said, “Rest at the end, not in the middle.”



This is something Kobe took to heart, and it looks like Giannis Antetokounmpo is also following suit. Talking about his preparation for the upcoming season, the Bucks MVP said the exact same thing.

Giannis Antetokounmpo pays tribute to Kobe Bryant. "Rest at the end, not in the middle."

Giannis went from a skinny kid to the most dominant person in today’s NBA. If he keeps following Kobe’s words, the day when Giannis becomes the undisputed face of the NBA isn’t too far away.