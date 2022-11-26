“3 Titles, 3 Finals MVP, and a $10 Million a Year Pay Cut?”: Shaquille O’Neal Revealed How Lakers ‘Disrespected’ Him

Jun 2000; Indiana, IN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal (34) talks to guard Kobe Bryant (8) and Ron Harper (4) during a time-out against the Indiana Pacers during the 2000 NBA Finals at Canseco Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The LA Lakers were a dominant force in the 2000s. The team was led by the duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, who helped capture three NBA Championships.

However, in 2004, as Shaq was nearing the end of his contract with the Lakers, the team would be forced to choose. Do they go with the aging but dominant O’Neal or a young Kobe who was entering his prime?

As things unfolded, the purple and gold chose the latter. They tabled an offer to Diesel that included a $10 million pay cut, forcing him out, and greatly angering him in the process.

Shaquille O’Neal was deeply disappointed with the Lakers who offered him a $10 million pay cut after all he had done

From 1996 to 2004, the LA Lakers were Shaquille O’Neal’s team. The big man was the top star on the team, leading the team to three NBA Championships, all while averaging a massive 27 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks per game.

He even picked up an MVP award to go alongside the three Finals MVPs he had won with the team. But, in 2004 when his contract was running down, what did the Lakers give him for his eight years of service? A two-year contract with a $10 million pay cut. An offer that Shaq revealed was unacceptable in his book Shaq Uncut.

“By February, our negotiations with the Lakers were at an impasse. They were offering two years at $21 million a season, and that wasn’t going to work. After I won three championships and three Finals MVPs, they wanted me to take a $10 million pay cut—and they were willing to guarantee only two years. Now, did I start acting crazy? I suppose I did. But their approach was a slap in the face. It was a sign of disrespect.“

16 years ago today, Shaq left the Lakers and was traded to Miami. He'd go on to help the Heat win their first NBA title and had his number retired by the team in 2016.

Diesel would later be traded to the Miami Heat. Where he would go on to win his fourth NBA championship. Although, he does have an amicable relationship with the Lakers nowadays.

Shaq is immortalized at the Crypto.com arena with his jersey hanging from the rafters and a statue to boot

Shaq may left the Lakers on bad terms, but now he has quite a good relationship with the franchise. After all, he’s a legend there, with his No.34 jersey hanging from the rafters and a pretty amazing statue commemorating his achievements “dunking” outside the arena.

The detail on this statue is insane, including the Shaq "Dunkman" logo on his shoes.

A fitting tribute to one who many consider one of the greatest Lakers of all time.

