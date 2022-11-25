“Kobe Bryant’s Family Asked For Less Kobe”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Docuseries Will Have Less of Black Mamba Due to Family’s Request

The Shaquille O’Neal documentary, titled “Shaq” is finally out. However, fans shouldn’t expect much Kobe content in this one.

In the early 2000s, there was one team that dominated the NBA. The LA Lakers, led by the duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant, were unstoppable.

The pairing of the two is considered one of the greatest duos in the history of the NBA. With three championships between them, it’s hard to disagree.

Given their popularity, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some coverage of their time together in the new Shaq documentary. Although, it has been confirmed that there won’t be too much Kobe content, out of respect for the late great and his family.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal, Who Received $7 Million for Playing a ‘Genie,’ Reveals the ‘Dr. J Movie’ that Changed his Life

The Director of ‘Shaq’ documentary confirms that there will be less Kobe Bryant content

The Shaq documentary released its first episode two days ago. With so much hype around it, fans have been speculating about what kind of content they will get.

Well, one thing they won’t be getting is too much Kobe Bryant. Director, Robert Alexander confirmed that Shaquille O’Neal and the Bryant family requested that the documentary feature less Kobe, out of respect for the late great.

Given how tumultuous their relationship was towards the end of the 2000s Laker dynasty, it isn’t much of a surprise. Additionally, the show is about Shaq and should primarily focus on the same.

That being said, they shared a special bond that transcended basketball. Their time together on the Lakers and as brothers will never be forgotten.

Shaquille O’Neal has many things he wished to discuss with Kobe Bryant

Despite having some rough patches, Shaq and Kobe had a pretty amicable relationship. But unfortunately, Bryant passed away in January 2020 in a helicopter accident, leaving O’Neal devastated and wishing he had spent more time with the Black Mamba.

The one and only Shaq reflects on his time spent with Kobe and the Bryant family. pic.twitter.com/0Ef0gguwIm — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 25, 2020

It certainly was a difficult time for both Shaq and fans around the world. The impact Kobe had on people’s lives was immense.

Also Read: 7-footer Shaquille O’Neal, Whose Father Disciplined Him With a Belt, Explained How He Could Never Speak to Him First