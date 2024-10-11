3 Underrated NBA Role Players That Could Sway The 2025 Title Odds In Their Favor

Not every player in the NBA can be a superstar. The existence of role players is essential to every NBA team, and they provide much-needed support on offense and defense to relieve responsibilities from the shoulders of superstars. Sometimes, a well-coached role player can be more valuable to a team than a superstar.

There have been many key moments throughout the NBA’s history when role players stepped up on the biggest stage.

In Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals, Metta World Peace knocked down the biggest shot of his career against the Celtics. Up three points with a minute remaining, Metta made a clutch three that solidified back-to-back championships for the Lakers.

In 1997, the Bulls needed heroics to capture their fifth championship in seven years. All the attention was on Michael Jordan in the final moments of Game 6 against the Jazz. However, he trusted Steve Kerr with a mid-range jumper. The shot clinched consecutive championships for Chicago.

Role players may make some timely shots, but their roles are much more than key moments. They make the little plays that don’t show up on the box score, such as boxing out players on defense, deflections, and executing crucial plays.

These are all elements that define a great role player. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, here are three underrated role players who can swing the title odds in their team’s favor.

1. Isaiah Hartenstein

One of the biggest moves this offseason was the Thunder’s acquisition of Isaiah Hartenstein. The 7-foot big man developed into one of the best centers in the NBA with the Knicks.

Throughout his entire career, Hartenstein has been a plus player. Last season, his plus/minus was among the best in the league at +11.1. For context, there was no big on the Thunder that finished with a positive net rating.

Oklahoma City’s biggest weakness last season was their lack of size in their frontcourt. Although Chet Holmgren is an exceptional defender, their team didn’t hold up against physical bigs, as Holmgren, at 210 lbs, was easily out-muscled in the paint.

Weighing 250 lbs, Hartenstein provides the Thunder with a much-needed physical presence in the paint. Hartenstein finished seventh in the league in box outs the past season with a total of 182. However, he is more versatile offensively.

In the 2023-24 playoffs, Hartenstein displayed his skill set averaging 8.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 13 games. His ability to act as a playmaker at his position will be a valuable asset for the Thunder this coming season.

2. Donte DiVincenzo

Similar to Hartenstein, Donte DiVincenzo broke out as a star in his role with the Knicks. Often overlooked in his career, DiVincenzo has evolved into one of the better role players the NBA has to offer.

Following his trade to the Timberwolves in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns, DiVincenzo’s shooting skills will be imperative to fill the void left with the departure of KAT.

The Villanova alum had the best year of his career in the 2023-24 season. He shot a career-high 40.1% from three-point range on 8.7 attempts per game. Along with his stellar shooting prowess, DiVincenzo is one of the grittiest defenders in the league. The 6-foot-4 guard finished fourth in total deflections with 241.

Minnesota didn’t have enough difference-makers to relieve the burden from Edwards in the 2024 playoffs. DiVincenzo proved that his performances rise with the stakes as he averaged 17.8 points, and 4.0 rebounds on 42.5% three-point shooting in the postseason, including 2 games of 35+ points against the Pacers.

Along with the addition of Randle, DiVincenzo’s skill set provides the Timberwolves with extreme depth, which they didn’t have last season. The acquisitions could increase their ceiling higher than with Towns.

3. Tyus Jones

The Suns were one of the most disappointing teams last season. Their experiment of putting Devin Booker in the point guard position didn’t go as planned. As a result, they weren’t able to make it out of the first round. However, the addition of Tyus Jones could change everything.

Jones is one of the best playmakers in the NBA. He finished ninth in the league in assists per game with 7.3, while turning the ball over just once each game. The 6-foot-1 guard didn’t have the greatest talent surrounding him on the Wizards. Now paired alongside Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Booker, the possibilities are endless.

He has made his presence felt in two preseason games with the Suns. He has recorded 13 assists and has turned the ball over once. His efficiency is tremendous as he’s shooting 66.7% from the three-point line.

Phoenix’s offense also looks drastically different under Jones. Their offense is also significantly more fluid with Jones at the helm. His ability to read the defense and make the right play resulted in easier opportunities for KD, Booker and Beal.

The Suns may elevate into true championship contenders in the loaded Western Conference this season because of Jones.