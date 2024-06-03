3 Weeks After Releasing Diss Track, Shaquille O’Neal Supports Shannon Sharpe’s Take on Caitlin Clark

During the recent game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever, Sky guard Chennedy Carter appeared out of nowhere and shoved Fever guard Caitlin Clark from behind after a play before the ball was even in-bounded. She also hurled some NSFW words at her and added to the narrative of league-wide hostility against Clark. This incident drew massive outrage from different circles and many in sports media called out Carter for bullying the Fever guard, including ESPN’s Shannon Sharpe.

The NFL legend termed Carter’s shove to be a ‘Bush league foul’. Even Shaquille O’Neal, who has been beefing with Sharpe fairly recently, agreed with the First Take host’s take on the matter. He shared a clip of Sharpe’s comments on the matter on his Instagram stories.

Shaq echoes with Shannon Sharpe’s take on Caitlin Clark getting fouled pic.twitter.com/grq3qOPS6p — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) June 3, 2024

On his Nightcap pod, Sharpe didn’t approve of the way the WNBA is punishing CC in the name of rookie hazing. He posited that the veteran athletes are jealous of Clark, Angel Reese and the other rookies who have somewhat been in the limelight for their March Madness exploits.

He reiterated his stance that Clarke and Reese are building a Magic Johnson-Larry Bird type of rivalry, which has left many established WNBA stars embittered.

“That’s not basketball…That is bush league. They are mad at Caitlin Clark, they are mad at Angel Reese because they are the Bird and Magic and they’re getting the attention. That was a bush league play,” Sharpe said to Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, while discussing the foul on Clark.

Shaq may have shared Sharpe’s reaction to the cheap foul against Clark in his IG stories. But it was fairly recently that he had released a diss track on the ESPN analyst. Has he finally buried the hatchet with the NFL legend?

The Shaquille O’Neal-Shannon Sharpe feud

Last month, when Nikola Jokic earned his third MVP award, Shaq told the Joker to his face that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should have been the winner. Sharpe didn’t approve of this reaction and claimed that the big fella is jealous of Jokic because the Serbian Center has now collected two more MVP trophies than him as a 5.

O’Neal responded fiercely. In a lengthy Instagram rant, he downplayed the Broncos legend’s NFL resume. As per the 3x NBA Finals MVP, the former NFL superstar can’t roll out opinions regarding him because he isn’t regarded as a top-50 player in football.

Later, he also released a diss track and claimed that Sharpe is beneath him and doesn’t deserve a seat at the discussion table with him.

Instead of responding to the track, Sharpe called truce and claimed that he has moved on. But the big fella refused to do so and kept the beef alive. On the flip side, Shaq’s latest action suggests that he may also be willing to move on from the beef.