“Never Be a Sit Down”: Shaquille O’Neal Lays Down Final Word on ‘Beef’ with Shannon Shape

This surely seems like the year of ‘beefs’. Since late March, fans have been occupied with the back-and-forth of diss tracks between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. However, it seems like Shaquille O’Neal has been influenced by the two rappers’ battle. And he is now taking his own beef with NFL legend Shannon Sharpe the hip-hop route.

Only a few hours ago, Shaq warned that he would come back with a ‘Killshot’, a ‘Nail in the Coffin’ for Unc. The big fella has finally dropped his diss track aimed at Sharpe on his Instagram.

Unlike Drake and Kendrick, the tussle between Sharpe and Shaq is new and is not based on hatred for one another. It all started when Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic was announced as the MVP for the 2023-24 season. Shaq has been rooting for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to win the title for a long time.

So after his pick came second in the race, the big fella told the Joker to his face how he felt about the decision. In response, Sharpe said on his Night Cap show, “He might never admit this, but I think Shaq see these guys these MVPs have him a little envious.”

Needless to say, that the four-time NBA Champion didn’t like being called ‘jealous’. Shaq then went on a social media rampage, targeting Sharpe’s credibility as an analyst and his achievements as an NFL player. Now, he is taking yet another shot at Unc with a diss track.

The big fella remixed Ryan Garcia’s ‘Number One’ song, with a voice clip from Gilbert Arenas, that describes the NBA legend as an “apex predator.” Shaq rapped further down on the song, “Shannon Sharpe, man you’re way beneath me. Your whole demeanor is faker than a new rapper beefing, you’re soft.”

He then went on to belittle the NFL legend by flexing his cars, money, stature and said that Sharpe is using his name to get bigger. “you can never break the UNBreakable. and to all the people that kno both of us don’t call me, it will never me a sit down,” Shaq wrote in the caption of the video.

The big man dropped this after a warning, and he confirmed to a fan on IG that he has “more in the chamber.” He admitted in the caption that he is now done. But the big man is likely to come back if Sharpe proceeds to relay a strong response to all this.

Shaquille O’Neal channels his inner 50 Cent

When this started with a disagreement over who should have won the MVP title this year, no one thought we would end up getting a diss track. But here we are. Can’t say that Shaq didn’t hint that he will take it the hip-hop route. For the final act of this feud, he posted on X, “the @50cent of the nba will make his last response when he wakes up from his nap.”

The 50 Cent of the NBA did in fact wake up from a nap to drop the song. The two titans from the world of sports have caught the attention of Tyreek Hill as well. Hill posted on X, “Kendrick and Drake beefing now Shaq and Club Shay Shay beefing welcome to 2024 [Smiling Face with tear emoji].”

Considering Shaq’s deep-rooted love for hip-hop, it won’t come as a surprise if he admits that the Drake and Kendrick beef inspired him to drop a diss track.