325 lb Shaquille O’Neal admitted to taking performance enhancers, specifically a big bowl of Frosted Flakes: Super Enhancement Cereal

Shaquille O’Neal was one of the most dominant centers in NBA history. However, that may be because he took performance-enhancing cereal!

For 19 seasons, basketball fans got to watch one of the greatest physical anomalies the NBA has ever seen. Shaquille O’Neal, was just that, standing at 7’1″ and weighing 325-pounds.

Shaq was like a freight train, chugging through every one of his opponents with his massive frame. A physique that turned him into a four-time NBA Champion as well as an MVP.

He was so well known for his physical strength, that it wasn’t that surprising to see the ‘big fella’ break backboards and dislodge entire baskets in his heyday!

Many have wondered how the Big Aristotle was able to get so strong. In 2009, O’Neal shockingly admitted to taking a special kind of performance enhancer.

Shaquille O’Neal admitted he took performance-enhancing cereals throughout his 19-year career

In 2009, Shaq was on his fourth NBA roster in 17 years. The big man was the center for the Phoenix Suns, where he was still as dominant as ever.

However, being the physical specimen that he is, many questioned how O’Neal could maintain such a high level of dominance. Finally, in an interview on 790 The Zone in Atlanta, he admitted to taking performance enhancers.

Specifically, a bowl of what he calls Frosted Flakes: Super Enhancement Cereal. A combination of Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, and sliced bananas in a big bowl. One of Shaq’s own concoctions!

“I’ve told the world before, only thing I had was Frosted Flakes: Super Enhancement Cereal. That’s the only thing I’ve put in my body. Frosted Flakes Athletic Performance Enhancement Cereal.”

Safe to say the ‘PECs’ did the trick, seeing as he averaged a huge 23 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks in his career. Some of today’s superstars could use a bowl.

