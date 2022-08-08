Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls never lost 3 games in a row from 1990 to 1998, proving his dominance greater than Shaquille O’Neal and Wilt Chamberlain

Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls of the 90s are epitomai of success, they certainly are the closest to asserting such dominance as the Boston Celtics of the 60s.

Winning streaks mean nothing if one fails to win the ultimate glory, ask 2015-16 Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. But streaks do play a part in how a game turns out. They certainly affect the preparations and training leading up to the game.

Playing with the opposition’s head is the biggest tool even before a game begins, and if the opposition is not led by LeBron James, it might even get you the win in an easier way.

Championships cannot be won just on the court, it’s a sum of how everything else that happens off it, leads up to it. But being addicted to winning throughout a season certainly helps.

Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson and their Chicago Bulls of the 90s know exactly what we are talking about.

Michael Jordan led Bulls never lost 3 games in a row from 1990 to 1998

Barring the two years in which MJ left the NBA in his first retirement from the game and the start of the 1990-91 season, Jordan’s Bulls from 1990 to 1998 never lost 3 games in a row. As unbelievable as it may sound, you read that right. Not one, or two or five, they didn’t lose more than 2 games in 6 seasons. Madness isn’t it?

Jordan missed a total of just SIX games in that period. Not to forget Bulls also won the ultimate laurel in all those years, and His Airness won 4 MVPs, 7 scoring titles and 6 Finals MVPs in that period.

That’s quite possibly the most incredible statistics we will ever come across, not only in the NBA but in any professional team sport. So shouldn’t a 9x All-Defensive First Team member and 10x scoring champ be the most dominant player of all time?

I know Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O’Neal are the two top contenders for it. But winning in that fashion should not be ignored, even if he is the least arguable GOAT. Or he is overlooked because he is a guard?