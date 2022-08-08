Shaquille O’Neal amassed a $400 million worth after Lucille O’Neal overcame alcoholism to put her son before herself

Lucille worked tirelessly to make Shaq’s dream a reality, and without her help, the world would not have witnessed the big man create his famed life.

Shaquille O’Neal‘s mother has written a memoir about herself.

Lucille O’Neal is promoting “Walk Like You Have Somewhere to Go: From Mental Welfare to Mental Wealth,” a book about her life as an unwed teen mother, her struggles with alcohol, and her determination to get a college degree in her 40s, inspired and motivated by her superstar son.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most well-known sports figures in the world. An undisputed NBA legend and one of the best centers in the game’s history. He won four NBA championships with two different teams. He is now a well-known business owner and sports analyst and has amassed over $400 million in net worth with such endeavors of his.

Lucille signed copies of her book at Quicken Loans Arena with her “little one” Shaquille by her side, before her son’s team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, took on the Milwaukee Bucks. Shaquille O’Neal is currently out with a thumb injury, but he is expected to play in the NBA playoffs.

The book had been “in me for years,” according to Lucille O’Neal. She was inspired to write the book in order to inspire others, particularly young, unmarried mothers.

Lucille O’Neal battled with alcohol in order to provide a secure future for her son Shaquille O’Neal

Shaq was born to Lucille O’Neal when she was only 17 years old. She had yet to marry Shaquille’s father and had no idea what she was doing.

She became disillusioned with herself and struggled with alcoholism after becoming an army wife. Despite this, she had a special bond with Shaq. The former MVP was already in a position where he could make a name for himself. Lucille put her alcoholism struggles aside and became stronger for her son.

When Shaq was first starting out, Lucille wanted him to finish college before joining the NBA. Despite the fact that Shaq persuaded her that it was time for him to move on to bigger and better things. That’s when Lucille realized Shaq was going to make it big. Shaq promised her he’d finish college later, and he did.

Lucille worked tirelessly to make Shaq’s dream a reality, and without her help, the world would not have witnessed the big man create his famed life.

When Shaquille mentioned his mother, he smiled.

“I’m very proud,” he said. “She has always been the one I’ve referred to as the remote controller of my life.” When I’m sitting around doing nothing, she’ll call me and say, ‘You know you need to go to school.’ You are well aware that you require a master’s [degree]. I don’t agree with what you said on TV. You know you should get a doctorate.’ “She and my father have always been my role models.”

Shaquille claimed to have inherited his mother’s softer side.

