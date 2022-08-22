325 lbs Shaquille O’Neal shared his reaction to ‘skinny’ guy explaining why he hated him

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal once had a person approach him and wish he would fail; 4x NBA Champion explains why

When one thinks of Shaquille O’Neal, they usually picture a 7’1, 325lbs giant who smashed backboards while dunking the ball. That is quite an accurate description, as the big fella has broken two backboards live in NBA games and 12.5 unofficially.

The Diesel played for 19 seasons in the NBA, going down as one of the greats of the game. He was so effortlessly dominant that he might actually go down as the most dominant player in NBA history. This helped him 4 NBA championships, 3 with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers, and a fourth with Dwyane Wade and the Heat.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal used ‘dad jokes’ on 18-year-old son Shareef O’Neal before life altering heart surgery

However, not everyone was as impressed by his skills. Some, actually hated to see him be this good. One time, a ‘skinny’ guy actually approached Shaq and spewed hate on his face. This is how things went;

Shaquille O’Neal explains what was going through the hater’s mind

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the nicest personalities off the court. The big man has a loving nature and a giving heart. He always tries to help others out wherever he can, and be of service to the community. However, when he was a player, things weren’t exactly the same. While the teams he played for, their fans loved him, the others actually despised him.

Once, a skinny guy approached Shaq and told him he hated him! Shaq didn’t shy away from beef, but he was genuinely curious why a fan would come up and say that to him.

Shaq: “Why do you hate me?”

Guy: “It’s cause you’re so dominant, it’s unfair! I wanna see you lose!”

Also Read: “It seems like Shaquille O’Neal wants to see me naked!”: Charles Barkley’s priceless response to Lakers legend’s post about him

I guess seeing your team lose over and over because of a once-in-a-lifetime athlete like Shaq can be quite frustrating. However, to come up and say it to his face like that? That must have taken some serious courage.