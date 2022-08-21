“It seems like Shaquille O’Neal wants to see me naked!”: Charles Barkley’s priceless response to Lakers legend’s post about him

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal form one of the greatest television duos in sports coverage.

The former player duo has entertained the NBA community in bucketfuls as part of their role with TNT. Their banter and playfulness have ensured the cult status enjoyed by Inside the NBA stays intact.

Both stars added to their illustrious playing careers by joining the TNT media coverage. Shaq and Chuck both enjoy legendary status and find themselves on the list of all-timers in basketball.

Shaquille O’Neal was a multiple-time NBA champ as he likes to remind Charles Barkley every now and again. The former Lakers man was part of the star duo with Kobe that three-peated and added another championship during his stint with Miami.

Chuck however remains one of the greatest players ever not to win a championship. Charles Barkley played with star names such as Moses Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Scottie Pippen but the stars never aligned for the Chuckster.

This formed the starting point of Shaq’s “harassment” of Chuck at their workplace. Shaq even took their banter to his social media followers and once posted a meme of Charles Barkley.

Chuck’s response on live television was one for the ages.

How did Chuck respond to Shaq’s trolling?

While Conan quizzed Chuck on whether he felt Shaq was picking on him, the TV show host also revealed a troll image of Chuck that Shaq had posted online. It depicted a flabby male body with Charles Barkley’s face on it.

Charles Barkley commented that it looks like Shaq wants to see him naked while reacting to the post. Shaq and Chuck have constantly gone at each other for being big and this did not buck from the trend either.

Shaq and Chuck have been at war for ages now. And indications suggest that it shall go on for some time too.

Charles Barkley’s social media absence gives Shaq another dimension of attack. Hopefully, Conan keeps Chuck abreast of the latest developments.

