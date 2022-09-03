$36 Million Kendrick Perkins deal broke up trio of James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook

In 2011, the Thunder signed Kendrick Perkins on a 4-year deal, which ultimately led to them losing James Harden to the Rockets

In the summer of 2011, the Oklahoma City Thunder made a move and signed free-agent big man Kendrick Perkins on a 4-year, $36 Million deal. While in today’s perspective, a 4-year, $36 Million deal isn’t that big of a deal, a decade ago, this kind of money was a make, or break kind situation.

The Thunder had a trio of young stars in Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. KD and Russ were the face of the show, with James leading the 2nd unit off the bench, and wreaking havoc. In 2012, KD led the Thunder to the NBA Finals. While KD and Russ were incredible that season, so was Harden. He won the 6th Man of the Year accolades, and played a big role in helping the Thunder get to the biggest stage in the NBA.

In the summer of 2012, James was about to begin his last year as a Thunder, and was offered an extension. This deal never came to fruition, and they traded him to the Rockets in the following months.

How is Kendrick Perkins responsible for James Harden moving to the Rockets?

In the summer of 2012, James Harden was eligible for a max 4-year, $60 million extension. He wanted just the same. However, with the salary cap, and the CBA rules, it was getting difficult for the Thunder. The best they could come up with was a 4-year, $54 Million deal, but Harden didn’t fancy it too much.

If James took the 54 Million deal, it would have paid him roughly $13.5 million annually, increasing Oklahoma City’s salary bill to around $78 million. On the other hand, if they paid him the $60 Million, the Thunder salaries for that year would have been near $80 million, $22 million over the $58 million salary cap, and $10 million into the luxury tax. It was too steep a price for the small market team.

Perkins’ deal, which came to approximately $9 Million a year, was a deal that came to bite the Thunder. The big averaged just 5.1 points and 6.6 rebounds in his first season of the deal, with a horrific 8.9 PER.

If the Thunder didn’t have the $9 Million a year on their payroll, they would’ve been just $1 Million into the luxury tax, even after giving Harden his $60 Million, which is something they might have still considered.

If you’re a Thunder fan, I guess the man to blame for your superteam never truly becoming what it could’ve would be Kendrick Perkins.