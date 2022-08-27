James Harden adds $250,000 to a $165 million worth after receiving birthday gift from Lil Baby

As a birthday gift, James Harden was surprised with $250,000 in cash by his best friend and rapper Lil Baby.

James Harden had a pretty forgettable season this past 2021-2022 campaign. In the 21 games he played with the Philadelphia 76ers, The Beard averaged a mediocre 21 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 10.5 assists on a career-lowest 40.2% shooting from the field.

Even in the postseason, the southpaw underperformed, putting up merely 18.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.6 assists while only leading the Sixers to only the second round of the playoffs.

One underwhelming season wasn’t going to stop the 2018 MVP from lavishly celebrating his 33rd birthday.

Also Read: $165 million worth James Harden hilariously chucks 33rd birthday cake into ocean in Kevin Durant’s presence

Yesterday, James had absolutely no problem in flexing his wealth – wearing the fanciest outfit and booking a yacht.

The highlight of the night was Harden tossing his birthday cake in the ocean, however, there was one more video from yesterday that went viral – the 6-foot-5 combo guard’s reaction to the gift Lil Baby gave him.

NBA Twitter reacts as Lil Baby gifts James Harden $250,000

James Harden has a net worth of $165 million. There is virtually nothing of his liking that Harden doesn’t own (apart from the coveted NBA title). Choosing the right birthday gift for a person like this might be an extremely difficult task, however, rapper Lil Baby has cracked the code.

The 27-year-old generously gifted a quarter of a million dollars to his best friend.

Lil Baby gifts James Harden a quarter million (h/t @AhnFireDigital ) pic.twitter.com/ahAm9Yo62Y — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) August 27, 2022

As soon as this clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Taking a team friendly contract so your rapper best friend can launder you money in cold hard cash>>> https://t.co/KFx80vV3eN — Ed Rose (@ESRosebud) August 27, 2022

My man going to McDonalds then the strip club wit dat money — Larry Almonds (@AlmondsLarry) August 27, 2022

I don’t understand giving a hundred millionaire cash for his birthday like thats all being spent in one night at the strip club lmao — x17 (@AChad92) August 27, 2022

Like bro needs it — Bibze (@imbibze) August 27, 2022

Truly, we all need friends like Lil Baby in our lives.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal was forced to apologize to Yao Ming after making derogatory remarks