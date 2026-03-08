36-Year-Old Draymond Green Considers Steve Kerr Trusting Him as Warriors’ Stopper a “Badge of Honor”

The 2025-26 NBA season hasn’t been too kind to the Golden State Warriors. Injuries have pummelled any hopes they had of winning an NBA championship. Regardless, they can still compete with any team on a given night, especially as long as Stephen Curry is on their roster. In his absence though, the buck has fallen to Draymond Green, who may not be in his prime anymore, but head coach Steve Kerr continues to entrust him with serious responsibilities.

Advertisement

Things began to hit the fan for the Warriors once Jimmy Butler suffered a season-ending ACL injury. It didn’t help that shortly after that, Curry would join him on the sidelines with a knee injury of his own. The rest of the roster since has stepped up in their absence, with Green leading the lineup.

Green has never been a player to fill the stat sheet. Even in his best statistical season, he only averaged 14.0 points per game. His true impact comes on the defensive side of the ball. That element of his game hasn’t left him, even as he slows down with age.

The Warriors have won on the back of Green’s defense, and Kerr has no plans of changing the philosophy now. The four-time champion-winning coach actually prefers the 36-year-old guarding the opposition’s best players.

“I think it excites him when we give him the task of, ‘You guard the best player,'” Kerr told the media following their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. “Give Draymond the toughest assignment and have a big guy behind him. It’s a good formula.”

Kerr likes having Draymond Green guarding top opposing scorers: “I think it excites him when we give him the task of — ‘You guard the best player.’ … Give Draymond the toughest assignment and have a big guy behind him. It’s a good formula.” — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) March 8, 2026



Green has served as the anchor of one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history. His talents have earned him a Defensive Player of the Year award, and the case could be made that he deserves more.

Nonetheless, Green understands that time is linear and as such nothing is guaranteed in the NBA. So he doesn’t take the responsibilities Kerr has trusted him with for granted.

“That’s a badge of honor. I’m 36 years old. Three games straight. That’s a badge of honor. I get excited as hell because it’s a challenge,” Green proclaimed.

Green on serving as Golden State’s stopper: “That’s a badge of honor. I’m 36 years old. Three games straight. That’s a badge of honor. I get excited as hell because it’s a challenge.” — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) March 8, 2026



For players such as Green, it could be hard to remain motivated during the course of an 82-game regular season. The stakes simply aren’t as high as playoff games, especially since the Warriors aren’t exactly winning as much as they would like. Nevertheless, it’s exceptional that Kerr has found a way to keep Green locked and engaged, while not jeopardizing the Warriors’ chances.

As things stand, Golden State sits at the 8th seed with a 32-31 record. It would take a miracle for the team to avoid the Play-In Tournament. Should Steph return in time for that, he coupled with an inform Green would make the Warriors a tough nut to crack for any team, especially as a lower seed.