“Congrats young fella I’ll sign it for you!”: JaVale McGee appreciated Juan Toscano-Anderson after the Warriors forward posterized him

Juan Toscano-Anderson had a monster block on Phoenix Suns’ center JaVale McGee as the Warriors snapped their 18-game win streak. McGee congratulated the young forward on Twitter after the game.

The Golden State Warriors once again have the top spot in the western conference after being briefly dethroned by the Phoenix Suns. They defeated Chris Paul and co 118-96 extending their home win streak. Stephen Curry bounced back from the off night scoring 23 points shooting 6-11 beyond the arc.

A lot of streaks were snapped in the 2 games Suns and Warriors played against each other. Devin Booker was sidelined on Tuesday with a hamstring injury and didn’t play in the second matchup against GSW on Friday night either. Nonetheless, the win counts as the Warriors have been operating without 2 starters this season.

These two teams will meet again on Christmas, hopefully with their entire roster as Klay Thompson plans to return around that time.

Juan Toscano-Anderson throws shade at JaVale McGee in deleted Tweet

The Warriors bench right now deserves just as much credit as their superstars this season. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Gary Payton II, Damian Lee, and several others have shown immense improvement compared to last season. The Steph-less minutes are no longer as daunting as they were in the last two years.

JTA coming in hot 🔥 The monster jam in #PhantomCam Watch @warriors and Suns in Q3 on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/aqO9UR6dXO — NBA (@NBA) December 4, 2021

JTA, who grew up in East Oakland, has been a Warriors fan all his life. And for him to play for the team he cheered for as a kid and have a real impact on the game is incredible. He did not have a great game in GSW’s loss to Phoenix earlier this week. Juan scored 2 points and had 5 turnovers.

Last night, however, the young forward scored 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists on 87.5% FG. The highlight of the game was his monster dunk on Suns 7-ft center JaVale McGee. Chase Center was on its feet after JTA posterized McGee. He revealed after the game that it was the “best in-game dunk of his career”.

Ima bring it Xmas day. https://t.co/g7BXzHonbD — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) December 4, 2021

JaVale McGee, a former Warrior, congratulated JTA and offered to sign the poster that he intends to hang on the wall. The 28-year old however took it in the wrong way initially and tried to diss him. He replied to the Tweet saying “My bad, I ain’t mean to hurt your feelings my boy”.

He instantly deleted it and said, “Ima bring it Xmas day”. JTA either misunderstood JaVale or tried to trash talk him in the first attempt. The two meet again on Christmas and it’s a matchup everyone is excited for.

