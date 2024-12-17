mobile app bar

3x All-Star Claims Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Has Officially Passed Stephen Curry, Become the Best PG in the NBA

Dylan Edenfield
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena.

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry has been arguably the best point guard in the league for nearly a decade now. But with other young playmakers on the rise, some believe that the 36-year-old might be losing his spot pretty soon as he approaches the end of his prime. Deron Williams, once one of the NBA’s best guards himself, took it a step further and declared that Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has already surpassed Curry.

“I think he’s [Shai is] making a case for being the best point guard in the league. Obviously, Steph might have some things to say about that,” Williams said on FanDuel TV’s Run it Back. 

SGA was a bona fide MVP contender last season as he finished second in MVP voting behind Nikola Jokic. This season, he has been on a similar run, making a strong case for best PG in the league. He’s averaging 30.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on 51% shooting. Under his leadership, the Thunder are the top seed in the West this year as well.

Luka Doncic might have a better case than SGA if you consider individual performances. But the role of a PG entails lifting his team up. And the way Gilgeous-Alexander has elevated a young OKC side in a stacked Western Conference prompts him a head-start in the race for top point guard.

Williams also underlined his belief that the combo guard deserved the MVP award over the now three-time MVP, Jokic, “I thought [Gilgeous-Alexander] should have won MVP last year… I thought he had the best year, especially with the team he has.”

The 40-year-old heaped praise on Shai for his leadership, an underappreciated aspect of the rising star’s repertoire. He reiterated the Canadian’s capability of rallying a young team around him.

Williams’ criticism comes in an apt time as SGA will look to lead his team to an NBA Cup title tomorrow night.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield

linkedin-icon

Dylan Edenfield is an NBA journalist at The SportRush. He has written 500+ basketball articles for various websites since starting the venture in 2016, as a freshman in high school. Dylan has been a writer and graphic designer for PalaceofPistons.com, a Detroit Pistons-based Substack and podcast, since 2016. As an avid Detroit Pistons fan, contributing and building relationships with fellow writers truly sparked his love for NBA coverage. Dylan graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in December 2023 with a Communications major in Media Arts & Studies and a minor in Sports Management. Dylan hoped to combine these two focuses to break into the professional sports journalism landscape. Outside of sports, Dylan is an avid gamer and occasionally likes to try other art forms, including drawing and painting. When it comes to something he creates, Dylan goes the extra mile to ensure his work is as good as it can be.

Share this article

Don’t miss these